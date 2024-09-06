Doug Pederson Embracing Challenge of Facing Ex-Jaguars Star in Week 1
It has been a long time since the Jalen Ramsey saga engulfed the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Since then, the Jaguars have had multiple new quarterbacks, a new general manager, and two new head coaches.
Ramsey, meanwhile, has signed some of the biggest defensive back contracts in NFL history, won a Super Bowl, and has spent time with both the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins.
But even years later, Ramsey is still one of the top storylines when the Jaguars travel to Miami for a Week 1 bout vs. the Dolphins,
“I just wish he would have played more in the preseason to see, but solid player. I mean, you give him a lot of respect for what he's done in his career," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"The thing you realize sometimes too is he can play inside: the nickel spot, besides playing outside. So, just got to know where he's going to be and understand that, give him his respect. Players like this, these are good players to have on your football team. He's one of those sort of staples on defense. He's physical. I've gone against him a couple of times in different locations and he always seems to show up around the football. So, you’ve got to be careful where you throw the football.”
Ramsey was listed on the Dolphins injury report with a hamstring injury on Wednesday, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on his status for Sunday.
"I’m very proud of him – I’ve never been prouder of a player not practicing, like honestly. No puffery. On the regular, the dude practiced both with starters and on the scout team, did the entire practice last year as he was coming back," McDaniel said this week.
"He’s just making me proud because he knows how important he is to this team and what he’s looking to accomplish with the team as a captain. So I think everyone’s kind of impressed because – that’s a different headache, dealing with him trying to be on the field when he’s not supposed to. So it’s good, and the human body tells us, I don’t really forecast that, but I know he’s doing everything he can today and there weren’t any setbacks today. So you know me, that’s where my mind lies – good day.”
A top-five pick by the Jaguars in 2016, the former FSU star was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro during the Jaguars' special 2017 playoff run.
Ramsey was named a Pro Bowler again in 2018, though dysfunction between Ramsey and the team's front office led to him requesting a trade early in the 2019 season.
On Oct. 15, 2019, the Jaguars put an end to the weeks-long saga with Ramsey by dealing him in what is still one of the biggest blockbusters in recent NFL memory.
The compensation alone -- a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick -- reflected the major move the Jaguars would be making.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.