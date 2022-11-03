Doug Pederson Explains Why the Jaguars Traded For Calvin Ridley

At 2-6, The Jacksonville Jaguars approached the trade deadline with an eye on the future.

Their lone addition, former Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley, is suspended through the entirety of the 2022-2023 season for gambling on NFL games.

When on the field, Ridley is a game changing weapon and one that has the potential to drastically improve the Jags wide receiver corps. For head coach Doug Pederson, the focus is always on adding talent to the roster in any way possible.

“Trent (GM Trent Baalke) and I talk a lot about a lot of different situations, and we obviously talked about this one,” Pederson said on Wednesday.

“You guys have heard us talk about this before, we’re going to always look to add talent to this roster anyway possible, any way, shape, form, and I feel like we’ve done that. Obviously we won’t know what we have until the league clears him and all that, and we understand that. At the same time, I feel like we’re getting a really good football player to already add him to a good room. Great leaders in that room that will embrace him when he finally gets here.”

One of the biggest critiques of the Ridley trade surrounds the uncertainty regarding his reinstatement and the Jaguars inability to acquire a player that can provide immediate contributions for the team. Despite these concerns, the Jaguars believe that the best course of action is to continue building upon its talent regardless of the situation.

“No,” Pederson said. “We look at that. That’s something that Trent and I look at, and we’re constantly — you see it now with some of the moves we’ve made either with just a practice squad guy or adding guys to the 53 or whatever it might be.

"You’re always going to look and I think entertain every phone call that comes your way. We’re very pleased. Happy with where we are and the guys we have now, and we’ve got to continue to build upon that and keep working and get it turned.”

Waiting for the potential reinstatement of Calvin Ridley creates difficulties for the Jaguars to get him up to speed with the playbook and to create rapport with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. For Doug Pederson and the coaching staff, those issues will have to wait as they focus on the remaining games this season.

“It’s pretty easy because we’ve got nine games left, and we’re still focused on this week and getting prepared for this week,” Pederson said. “Obviously, we’ll cross that bridge when the time comes.”