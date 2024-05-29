Doug Pederson: Jaguars' Mac Jones Is 'The Ultimate Pro'
The Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback room looks a little different this season, with former Alabama and New England Patriots Mac Jones joining Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.
Jones, who the Jaguars traded a sixth-round pick for in March, is expected to be the Jaguars' No. 2 quarterback in 2024 as long as all goes well. And so far, so good when it comes to the impression that he has left on the coaching staff.
"He's the ultimate pro. He's done a great job since he's been here, spending time studying the offense, getting caught up in the offense," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday.
"You can see why can I liked him coming out of college, when looking at quarterbacks back then. We're excited to have him. Gives us a great room with he and C.J. [QB C.J. Beathard] as kind of competing in that role, and he's done a nice job. Throws a really good ball. He's smart, he's eccentric, he can be a little quirky as times. You see him on the field doing some different things, but that's the joy and the fun I think that he wanted to get back to a little bit, and he's done a great job for us.
Jones was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a strong final season at Alabama. His rookie year was his best season in New England, with Jones going 10-7 as a starter and throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Jones regressed in 2022, going 6-8 in 14 starts and throwing for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Jones' final run with the Patriots came in 2023, with the former first round pick starting 11 games and going 2-9 in the process before heading for the bench. In his third season, Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.