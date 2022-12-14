Doug Pederson: Jaguars' Travon Walker is 'Day-to-Day' With High Ankle Injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be without their No. 1 overall pick in a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, with Doug Pederson classifying edge rusher Travon Walker as "day-to-day" with a high ankle injury.

For reference, Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce sustained a high ankle sprain on Sunday and is expected to miss 1-3 games.

Walker played a career-low in snaps vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, playing just 51% of the snaps after leaving the game early with the ankle injury.

Walker, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, is third on the team in sacks with 3.5, second in pressures with 31 and third in quarterback hits with four. Walker recorded his first strip-sack of the season on Sunday, sacking Ryan Tannehill in Titans' territory to set up the Jaguars' first touchdown of the afternoon.

Walker played significantly more snaps from a three-point stance this week; out of his 22 pass-rush snaps with his hand in the dirt this year, eight came against the Titans, including his strip-sack.

"That and I think his explosion, you know, coming off the ball, the way he can, that one-step quickness and his power and length, I think is beneficial to being in a three-point stance sometimes," Pederson said on Monday. It is just something that we have to continue help develop as we go.

If Walker can not play this Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, the Jaguars' edge depth would be down to Josh Allen, Arden Key, Dawuane Smoot, and K'Lavon Chaisson.

"I mean, just all day, you see his athleticism. He came out of a three-point stance a little bit today, where he gets some explosion and length and there's physicality and that just, plays like that is kind of what it takes with him and that's the type of athlete he is," Pederson said after the Titan's win, when the Jaguars recorded four sacks overall.

"And I thought that not only him but Arden Key and just go right down the line. (Dawuane) Smoot, Roy (Robertson-Harris), these guys were all around the quarterback a lot. So, it was really good bounce-back week for them too.