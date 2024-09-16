Doug Pederson Names What Jaguars Need to Find Answer For
The Jacksonville Jaguars were anemic on offense during the first half. Whereas the week before they put up 17 points, they only mustered 3 going into halftime against the Cleveland Browns.
The offensive line was bullied by the stout Browns front, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had little time or room to operate in. His targets were well covered. When he was allowed to through, he was off-kilter with the touch on his ball. It was sloppy, to say the least.
Head coach Doug Pederson, who spent most of the game searching for an answer to a seemingly unsolvable problem, went through a range of emotions throughout the contest. After the game, there was only one: he was defeated.
And the answer of execution? Still unsolved.
"Yeah, that's something we need to look into and find out why," Pederson told reporters. "We have an opportunity to play a football game. We're blessed to coach and play. You should be excited about stepping on the field and giving everything you have. It's a tough sport. It's something I’ve got to try to figure out with the guys and see what's going on."
For Pederson, whose coaching has always been highlighted by precise game-planning and execution, it is a curious problem to have. Especially when he builds a team around it -- speed and skill on offense and speed and skill on defense.
This team, supposedly better than his playoff winning squad from two seasons ago, looks to be his worst through two weeks. With poor execution. He acknowledged the bizarre results.
"I mean, it's not who we are. Guys, coaches, players work too hard during the week," Pederson said. "Listen, that's a good defense. A really good defense. Probably one of the best in the league. If there's a measuring stick, then we didn't measure up very well today. Something we’ve got to look at. There's too much talent, I think. There's signs of it, but just not consistent enough."
That inconsistency has now cost the Jaguars two games. They have two far less winnable contests coming up. The chance they go 0-4 is very real. Maybe even likely, if the adjustments don't come quick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.