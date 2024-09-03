Doug Pederson Offers Mysterious Response on Jaguars' Play-Calling
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is keeping his cards close to his chest.
After months of taking questions on whether he or offensive coordinator Press Taylor would call plays for the 2024 offense, Pederson finally gave a revealing answer on Monday, just six days before the Jaguars kick off the season in Miami.
"i still haven't made my mind up yet," Pederson said when asked on Monday if he has decided on the full-time play-caller.
Would he reveal the answer later in the week, such as on Wednesday?
"Yeah, maybe. You may never know," Pederson said with a smile.
"You can just stop with the question right now. You'll never know."
Pederson gave the answer with a smile and in good spirits, but there may be some ultimate truth to his words. After Pederson and Taylor shared play-calling duties in 2022, would anyone really know the set-up in 2024 if Pederson doesn't outright reveal it?
The question of who will call plays for the Jaguars in 2024 arose this offseason after the Jaguars' offense regressed in 2023. 2023 was Taylor's first year as full-time play-caller after Pederson and Taylor each called plays in 2022.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan weighed in on the play-caller question over the summer, making his own preference rather clear.
"Yeah, I have an opinion, okay. But then those are things, it's like the question about Trevor, I have an opinion and I think, but I don't want to tell people, look, we need to do it. Because then things don't work out, they look at me and say, we did it because you wanted it," Khan said in June. "Okay. So I think there's so much been written about it. Heck New York Times had an article on it, and you remember the last line of that article. Okay, the last sentence of that article on this thing. So I think, but Doug, he's empowered. I'm going to let him decide.
"The last sentence was with everything Doug Pederson has riding this season, be wise to have his hand on the wheel."
Pederson first opened the door to a change at play-caller in February.
"I think those are things that I need to, you know, consider this offseason and this spring. You know, there were things out of my control that I had to deal with more, you know, the last year that takes you away from some of that stuff," Pederson said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.
"And not gonna get into those but you know, so yeah, it's something that I have to, as part of the evaluation process, I have to evaluate, you know, myself and Press as decision-makers and play callers and see what's best for our team."
