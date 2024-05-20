Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence's Extension: 'Hopefully Gets Done, And It Will'
With another quarterback paid earlier this month in Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, it appears more and more likely that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could be next up to get paid.
Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seem like the next three quarterbacks set to receive big-money extensions. The question is whether the Jaguars pay Lawrence, the youngest and most recently-drafted of the three, before the others receive their deals.
“I think it's part of the business but obviously the sooner you get it done, it's behind everybody and now we focus on football. So, that's not lingering and that's not out there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"I know Trent [Baalke] and his agent they've continued to talk and will talk. They're working hard and tirelessly. I've just got to coach Trevor, coach football, and hopefully it gets done and it will."
The Jaguars have openly talked about an extension for Lawrence dating back to last offseason, so it is little surprise that the team's brass seems to be on-board with the deal coming together sooner than later. Whether that is before, during, or after training camp seems to be the question.
As for Lawrence, he is entering a key season in year four. Injuries derailed a promising season and the former No. 1 overall pick didn't reach the MVP candidate status many projected for him after a red-hot finish to his 2022 season.
The Jaguars have no question that Lawrence is their franchise quarterback. They exercised Lawrence's fifth-year option earlier this offseason and all signs point to a contract extension being a case of when, not if.
“Well this time of year obviously the leadership, veteran guy, guys are going to look up to him. How well he incorporates some of the young players that we do have, that we're working with and developing. Brian [Thomas Jr.] being one of them now," Pederson said.
"Working with Mitch [OL Mitch Morse], working with Luke [OL Luke Fortner], all these guys. Getting time with Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] and just getting comfortable there but I think just the leadership part of leading this football team and really embracing that this time of year. That carries over to camp."
Lawrence finished the 2023 season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles.
After making it through his first two seasons with minimal injury scares, Lawrence was legitimately walking wounded for much of 2023. Lawrence sustained four different injuries this fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
The injuries stacked up during the Jaguars' six-game stretch that saw them go 1-5 and miss the playoffs. The injuries led to Lawrence missing his first career start, which went on to be the Jaguars' only win of the stretch. And among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
“Again, I try not to force anything. We’ve had some great talks and great conversations. I spoke with his agency again last night. We’re working, but you can’t force this stuff," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in April.
"I said the same thing with Josh’s [Allen] situation, I said it would take some time and it did. But we’re glad it got completed when it did so we could go into this offseason program knowing that’s behind us and we can move forward. We’re working at it, we’ll continue to work at it. Ownership is involved, obviously. Coach is involved; we’re going to put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here.”
“Yeah, there’s definitely been some conversations as far as where that’s at now. It’s not really my focus, I’d love to obviously be a Jag for as long as possible," Lawrence said in April. "We love it here and I love where we’re headed as an organization and feel like I’m just getting better. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. From that standpoint, obviously yeah, that would be great."
"But like I said, going into my fourth year, it’s not like this is necessarily going to be my last season. There’s a lot that could happen. It’s not really my focus right now, at the end of the day, my job isn’t going to change whether I get extended or not before this season. My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win the Super Bowl. Even if I get the contract extension, that’s still my job even more so, there’s even more expectation and pressure on that. For me, I have the same focus and the same mindset. I can’t lie, obviously it would be nice to have that done and feel good about it, but no, it’s not really the focus right now. I know where we’re at, I know where we’re heading and I know what I have to do. I know there’s some improvements that I have to move going forward.”