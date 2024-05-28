Doug Pederson Says ESPN Article Was First Time Hearing Of Brandon McManus Allegations
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that a recent ESPN article is the first time he heard allegations against ex-Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus.
According to a report from ESPN on Monday, two women are accusing the former Jaguars kicker of sexual assault.
"Yeah, I saw the article that came out. Obviously, disappointing to hear the news that took place. Other than that, honestly, being that it's a legal matter at this time I can't really comment until more information is gathered," Pederson said on Tuesday.
According to ESPN, the two women claim the alleged assault took place on the team's trip to London last season.
"I mean, a typical flight is not that way. It's a business trip. It's a business trip. That's how we approach it from an organizational, from a league standpoint. For that, when I read that, that part of it is disappointing," Pederson said when asked about the article portraying the flight as a party.
"The two women -- identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit filed Friday night in Duval County Circuit Civil Court -- accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team," ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote.
According to DiRocco, the alleged victims are "seeking in excess of $1 million and are demanding a jury trial."
McManus had an inconsistent year in Jacksonville before his contract expired, which then led to McManus signing with the Washington Commanders this past offseason.
"I think there were a couple reasons. One, performance. In this business, whether it's a coach or player, it's performance-driven, right? Then you start talking about contracts and the amount of contracts and the number, dollars and cents that go into it a little bit, the age of the player," Pederson said.
"A lot of things can factor into it. The fact that, it's a key position, it's critical, it's valuable because it gives us as a team points on the board or not. Then if we have an opportunity to draft somebody, looking forward, then we take advantage of that. So, I think there is several factors, not just in this case, in Brandon's [McManus] case, but I think that is the same way with any position we look at."
"These are absolutely fictitious and demonstrably false allegations made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player," McManus' attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, said in a statement Monday night according to ESPN. "We intend to aggressively defend Brandon's rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are -- an extortion attempt."
"We're aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims," the Jaguars said in a statement to ESPN. "As we continue to look into the matter, it bears emphasizing that we insist on an organization built by people who represent our community and game with the highest character and class."