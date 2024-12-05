Draft Expert Makes Right Call For Jaguars in Latest Mock
It is becoming increasingly clear who the Jacksonville Jaguars' top option at No. 1 overall will be, in the event the Jaguars land the top pick.
Mock draft after mock draft consistently has the Jaguars on track to take Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, a rare hybrid athlete who has proven to be elite at two different positions during his time in college.
And for the Jaguars, it is the right pick. This is a draft class that is sparse at the very top, perhaps even shallower than the last time the Jaguars had the top pick in 2022. Hunter is a rare blue-chip talent in a class that certainly lacks many players like him.
In the latest first-round mock draft from draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Jaguars once again make the right selection.
"At this point in the process, Hunter is the only 2025 prospect considered by scouts to be a surefire top-five pick. There are a lot of differing opinions about Hunter’s ability to be a two-way player in the NFL, but everyone agrees: If anyone can do it, it’s him. With his athletic traits, ball instincts and focused mindset, he has “NFL playmaker” written all over him — regardless of how he is used," Brugler wrote.
There is plenty of history against the odds of a cornerback and/or wide receiver going No. 1. But there is also plenty of history of prospects who weren't like Hunter, who has the ability to play both positions at a high level and can genuinely contribute to both sides of the game at the next level.
"I like when people tell me I can't do it," Hunter said last month.
"It's never been done ... I understand that it will be a high risk, [teams] don't want their top pick to go down too early and I know they're going to want me to be in a couple packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far."
It still remains to be seen whether the Jaguars will actually land the No. 1 pick. But with the odds of Hunter being the first-non quarterback off the board, the Jaguars may just need a top-three pick to land the draft's best player.
