End of Season NFL Power Rankings - Jaguars End Season With a Slight Bump

1. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

2. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

3. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

5. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

6. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

7. Houston Texans (10-6)

8. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

9. New England Patriots (12-4)

10. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

11. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

12. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

14. Los Angeles Rams (9-7)

15. Chicago Bears (8-8)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

17. Denver Broncos (7-9)

18. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

19. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

20. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

21. Oakland Raiders (7-9)

22. New York Jets (7-9)

23. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10): Jacksonville gets a bump in the final power rankings of the regular season thanks to a 38-20 trouncing of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. It was the most complete game Jacksonville had played in over two months, and for the Jaguars' sake was hopefully a sign of things to come. Jacksonville ended 2019 with a dissapointing record, but the team went out on a positive note.

26. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

27. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

28. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

29. New York Giants (4-12)

30. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

31. Washington Redskins (3-13)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Other Jaguars Rankings

ESPN - #26

"The Jaguars were 10 minutes away from their first Super Bowl appearance and had the Patriots down 10 points in the fourth quarter. Had the officials not blown Myles Jack's fumble recovery dead the Jaguars might very well have beaten the Patriots. Instead, Tom Brady did what makes him the greatest quarterback of all time. He led the Patriots on two touchdown drives -- converting a third-and-18 on one drive -- and the Jaguars lost 24-20. In a decade filled with bad moments, reaching that title game was definitely the highlight."

USA Today - #28

"No rookie quarterback played better than Gardner Minshew in 2019. But will a guy lacking first-round pedigree of Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins get opportunity he deserves to continue ascension next year?"

Bleacher Report - #27

"By most measurements, it was a miserable season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team's $50 million investment in free-agent quarterback Nick Foles appears to have been a massive boondoggle. "

