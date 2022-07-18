ESPN Tabs Jaguars' Lawrence, Etienne As Top Second-Year Breakout Candidates

There is no question the Jacksonville Jaguars will need a big year from their 2021 draft class this fall.

Not only is the class highlighted by quarterback and No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, but the group of second-year players also features a number of other high-ceiling players who could elevate the Jaguars out of the NFL's basement.

Luckily for the Jaguars, they appear to have a pair of players in Lawrence and fellow first-round pick Travis Etienne who are set to be on the verge of breaking out and transitioning from rookies to legitimate stars.

Lawrence and Etienne were each listed by ESPN as potential second-year breakout players, a list that contained just 15 players.

"Year 2 represents the biggest year-over-year difference in performance on average across the league," Mike Renner wrote.

"It shows not only in performance but also in opportunity. Coaches are much more willing to trust a player after a full season of experience in the league, and that shows in their playing time."

This same list highlighted Joe Burrow, Jordyn Brooks, Andrew Thomas and Justin Madubuike last year, showing some credence and precedence for predicting second-year breakouts. As such, it is good news for the Jaguars to be the only team with two players on the list in Lawrence and Etienne. Lawrence is also one of just two quarterbacks listed, joined by San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Trey Lance.

Starting all 17 games in Jacksonville's 3-14 campaign last year, Lawrence completed 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) for 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, which included a lengthy period where Lawrence didn't throw a touchdown pass

"Lawrence showed in his rookie season why he was considered to be in such rarified air as a prospect. It just took until Week 18 for him to do so. In a meaningless game for the Jaguars, but one that meant everything to the Indianapolis Colts' playoff aspirations, Lawrence didn't flinch," Renner wrote. "He delivered the second-highest passing grade any quarterback achieved against the Colts' defense all season, trailing only Lamar Jackson's absurd Week 5 outing when he went for 442 yards and four scores on 37-of-43 passing. Lawrence himself went 23-of-32 for 223 yards and two scores. That stat line would have even been better were it not for four drops from his receivers. Those troubles were all too common a theme for Lawrence as a rookie. His pass-catchers dropped 37 passes in 2021 -- the second most of any quarterback in the NFL -- for a total of 226 air yards lost."

Etienne, meanwhile, has the chance to become a legit home-run threat for the Jaguars offense this year. The Jaguars struggled to generate big plays on offense the last several seasons, while Etienne has the game-changing ability to take any play to the house.

Etienne led Clemson in rushing as a true freshman, carrying the ball 107 times for 766 yards and 13 touchdowns while earning Third-Team All-Conference honors. He took his game to another level when Clemson won the National Championship in 2018, rushing for 1,658 yards and 24 touchdowns and catching another two touchdowns. His 26 touchdowns set a conference record and earned him ACC Player of the Year, First-Team All-American, and First-Team All-Conference.

Etienne repeated as First-Team All-American and All-Conference and as ACC Player of the Year in 2019 when he rushed for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 37 passes for 432 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jaguars then used the No. 25 overall pick on Etienne in hopes of him making an impact as both a receiver and rusher, something Doug Pederson's staff is hoping to take advantage of 2022.

"The Jaguars had all of 90 plays go for 15-plus yards last season, more than only the Texans. Etienne, on the other hand, was the single best big-play threat at the running back position in college football over the course of his career at Clemson," ESPN wrote.

"The only player with more runs of 15-plus yards over that span than Etienne's 89 was Jonathan Taylor -- and it took Taylor 241 more carries to do so (925 vs. 624). The Jaguars need more explosiveness in 2022, and Etienne will be there to provide it."