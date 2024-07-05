Evan Engram Named Jaguars' Most Underappreciated Player For 2024
If the last two seasons have shown anything, it is the importance of tight end Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game.
Since signing with the Jaguars in 2022, Engram has made a Pro Bowl, earned a contract extension, and has proven himself as one of the NFL's most consistent tight ends. Engram has become a revelation for the Jaguars in all of the ways they hoped he would be two years ago,
After such strong back-to-back seasons, Engram has become one of the most valued players on the roster. This has earned him the distinction of being named the Jaguars' most underappreciated player by CBS Sports.
"Engram is perennially slept on as one of the best receiving tight ends that the NFL has to offer. Last season, the 29-year-old erupted with 114 receptions and 963 yards, which were both career-highs. To put Engram's season into better context, he was fourth in the league among pass-catchers in receptions behind only CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. While he won't be lauded for his ability as a blocker, he's shown to be a reliable pass-catching weapon at the position."- Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports
Over the last two seasons, Engram ranks No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in ther Super Bowl era.
"He just continues to improve, just understanding defense, our system, how he and Trevor [Lawrence] are on the same page. Evan has done a nice job leading his room, him and Luke [Farrell] both, two veteran guys in there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during OTAs.
"Evan was a great addition for us three years ago and continues to really impress. He's another one of those guys that's taken more of that vocal stance, especially with the offense. He's also somebody that backs it up on the field. So, he's done a nice job, continues to lead by example obviously. And, again, he's not always the vocal guy, but when he needs to he will."