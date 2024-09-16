Everything the Jaguars Locker Room Said After Loss to Browns
Following the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, veterans such as wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Brenton Strange voiced their thoughts inside the locker room.
To watch each player speak, view above.
Jaguars rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. also spoke post-game. Below is a transcript of what he had to say.
Q: On his emotions after starting the season 0-2?
Thomas: “I’m good. I thought we were good as a team. We have a lot more games to play. I mean, we’re good as a team, we just know what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to find ourselves and just come out there next week and get a win.”
Q: On his 66-yard catch?
Thomas: “I was able to get behind my defender and Trev [QB Trevor Lawrence] made a great throw and I was able to run under it. Just me—just trying to make a play. Reached out for it and was able to grab it.”
Q: On if his 66-yard catch was the spark the offense needed?
Thomas: “Yeah, I was just trying to go out there and make a play and get the crowd involved. Trying to give us that spark that we needed to come out in the second half and push through.”
Q: On the offense trying to find consistency in the first half?
Thomas: “Yeah, it was tough. We’ve just got to come out and execute better. I feel like we got punched in the mouth a little bit. We’ve just got to come out from the start and execute better.”
Q: On losing TE Evan Engram to injury in pregame?
Thomas: “Yeah, it is next man up, but losing somebody like Evan [TE Evan Engram], it takes a toll on the offense. But I feel like we’ve still just got to come out and fight, no matter who’s out there. We’ve just got to come out and fight and do our best with who we have.”
On the feeling of playing at home for the first time in the regular season?
Thomas: “Yeah, I was able to play my first regular season game here, so it felt amazing just being able to be out there on the field with my great teammates. So yeah, it was amazing.”
Q: On what it was like to run through the tunnel and hearing his name announced? Thomas: “Yeah, it was great to be able to hear that ovation. Just being able to run through that tunnel for the first time in Jacksonville, it was fun.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.