Ex-49ers Teammate Tashaun Gipson Reveals What Arik Armstead Will Bring to the Jaguars
New Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson doesn't see many familiar things in Jacksonville in his second stint with the team.
Only two of Gipson's teammates from the 2017 Jaguars squad that went to the AFC Championship Game remain on the roster, with zero defenders in that group. The team has a brand new facility -- this one actually has access to sunlight, Gipson joked. There is a new coaching staff, a new energy to the team, and the city itself has changed.
One sense of familiarity for Gipson, though, has come in the form of a former teammate: Arik Armstead. Armstead and Gipson were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers over the last two seasons, and will now take the field together in Jacksonville.
“I love AA, man. He was kind of like that guy who liked everybody. He was one of the guys that when I first got to San Francisco, he welcomed me," Gipson said on Tuesday. "Just one of those guys that sits at the locker, breaks bread with you and just kind of get to know you as a player, as a person—and that's two years ago in San Francisco.
"So, to be able to be here with him now, first thing I did when I’d seen the man, gave him a hug, and we wrapped a little bit, we talked. I’ve got nothing but the ultimate respect for him. Ultimate pro. Jacksonville got a great one with him. I'm excited to be back with a guy like that. Not only is he a great player, but he's a great teammate and even better leader. These are the type of guys that you want to bring into your organization to help turn things around. Jacksonville got a good one. I'm excited to be back with my guys with him.”
Armstead, who was drafted in the first round by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in San Francisco in 2015, has spent the last nine seasons with the 49ers.
Armstead only appeared in 12 regular season games last year due to injuries, though he still finished with five sacks and nearly 60 pressures.
In nine seasons, Armstead started 97 games and appeared in 116, recording 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 quarterback hits.
Armstead was placed on the Active/PUP list a few days before training camp opened, a result of him rehabbing from meniscus surgery this offseason. Armstead suffered the meniscus injury during the 2023 season but played through it during the playoffs and Super Bowl.
Armstead was activated off the PUP list on Tuesday, giving him a chance to practice this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.