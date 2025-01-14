EXCLUSIVE: Will Dallas Cowboys' Head Coach Change Impact Jaguars' Search?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen another team enter the head coaching search process.
While the Jacksonville Jaguars search for their own replacement for former head coach Doug Pederson, the Dallas Cowboys officially threw their hat into the ring for a new coach on Monday when they mutually parted ways with Mike McCarthy.
"Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.
"These discussions were thorough and received an appropriate amount of time and depth to cover. Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction."
With the Cowboys job opening up, the natural question in Jacksonville is how a job with one of the premier franchises in sports could change things for the Jaguars' job.
The question is especially more relevant to the Jaguars' search due to speculation in the media that the Cowboys could target either Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen More, each of whom are candidates for the Jaguars job.
But when speaking to a team source with direct knowledge of the Jaguars' search process, the feeling inside Jacksonville is that their search will not be impacted by the now-open Cowboys job for a variety of factors, one of which is Jones himself.
"The Dallas job is not as attractive as what we have," the source said. "Their quarterback is only getting older, and everyone knows working for Jerry comes with more risk and more headaches. A lot more."
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last week.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
