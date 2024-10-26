Extremely Intriguing Trade Suggestion for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made many moves over the offseason they felt would improve the team. After missing the playoffs last season, Jacksonville entered the season expecting to compete for a playoff spot.
However, at 2-5, the exact opposite has happened and the Jaguars seemingly have regressed from last season when the finished 9-8.
While the Jaguars have won two of their last three games and have steadily improved over the last few weeks, they still have a near insurmountable hole to dig out of. Most teams that start 2-5 do not make the playoffs. The Jaguars also have a difficult slate of games on the horizon.
The Jaguars face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. They follow that up with matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions in consecutive weeks. It is likely the Jaguars will lose most of those games and officially start looking towards next season.
Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr believes because of this and other circumstances, the Jaguars should consider making a blockbuster trade that would send one of their most dependable offensive linemen packing. Orr suggests the Jaguars consider trading offensive lineman Cam Robinson.
“Suitable pass protection is hard to find this time of year, which is why my immediate focus goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Orr said. “Cam Robinson is in the final year of his three-year extension. The Jaguars are 2–5. I would guess a Robinson trade would give us a window into what’s happening in Jacksonville.
“For example, are there folks on the personnel side making long-term plans while the coaching staff is trying to survive in the short term? Either way, Robinson is a solid, above-replacement-level starter who has been identified as attractive to teams looking to undercut the free-agency market next year or add critical depth before the playoff push.”
Robinson is in his eighth season in the league and is one of the highest graded tackles in the league.
He will be up for a new contract after the season and the Jaguars would be unlikely to pay him what he will want, as they are almost guaranteed to have one of the top draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
On the surface, it does not make sense for the Jaguars to trade a top offensive lineman, while needing to protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
However, this is a unique situation because of Robinson’s contract with the Jaguars ending soon and the Jaguars’ expected place in the draft. It may make more sense for the Jaguars to save the money Robinson will request, trade him, get assets back in return for him and draft a top tackle in the upcoming draft.
This makes much more sense than letting Robinson leave in free agency for nothing in return or paying up a pretty penny for his services moving forward.
