First of Four Classic Jaguars Games Set to Re-Air Friday, Featuring Playoff Win in Pittsburgh

If you want to relive the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars won a playoff game, then Friday night is your chance -- and the next several nights will consist of more nostalgic moments to soak up.

"In partnership with the CBS47 and FOX30, the Official Stations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, fans can tune into four classic Jaguars games in preparation for kickoff of the 2020 NFL season. The iconic victories will be showcased locally on WJAX/WFOX and streamed worldwide on Jaguars.com to give fans an opportunity to relive some of the most memorable moments in franchise history," the Jaguars said in a statement earlier this week.

"The fun begins on Friday, August 21 on WJAX at 8 p.m. with the re-airing of the Jaguars dramatic 45-42 win at Pittsburgh on Jan. 14, 2018. The Jaguars stormed out to a 21-0 lead and held off the Steelers’ late comeback to advance to the AFC Championship. Fans will be reminded of RB Leonard Fournette’s game-high three TDs as well as the legendary 14-yard TD reception by FB Tommy Bohanon to clinch the victory. "

To say this game was the last time the Jaguars were truly on top of the football world would be accurate, as long as you don't count the Week 3 win vs. the New England Patriots in 2018. By defeating the Steelers in a thrilling 45-42 shootout, the red hot Jaguars were able to advance to their first AFC Championship game since the 1999 playoffs.

By beating the Steelers once in the regular season and then again in the playoffs in 20177, the Jaguars became one of just two teams that has beaten the Steelers twice in Pittsburgh in the same season.

The other team? The Jaguars again, this time in 2007-2008.

Jacksonville's thrilling playoff win vs. the Steelers in January 2018 is truly one of the most memorable games in team history due to both the significance of the playoffs and the performances put forth by key players. Leonard Fournette scored three times, several key defenders make big plays and Blake Bortles threw a game-winning touchdown. The Steelers nearly came back thanks to great plays from Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but the Jaguars persevered and made team history.

"Next up will be the Jaguars 62-7 playoff victory against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 15, 2000, which will air on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. on WFOX. The 62 points scored were the Jaguars most ever, while Taylor’s 90-yard rush for a TD stands as the longest postseason play in franchise history," the Jaguars said.

Following that, the Jaguars' 30-27 upset victory over the Denver Broncos in Denver during the 1996 season will re-air on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. on WFOX, while the series will conclude on WFOX on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. with the team's 31-29 Wild Card round victory over the Steelers.