2020's Version of Florida-Georgia Set to Hold Rare Circumstances for Jaguars

Think the end zones during Florida-Georgia look different this year? There is a reason why.

When the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs meet at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville for the 2020 version of their storied rivalry, the SEC clash will carve out a little piece in the history of the Jaguars' stadium.

The Florida-Georgia game has been held in Jacksonville more often than not over the last several decades, but this created a rare dynamic with the Jaguars when the expansion team kicked off for the first time in 1995. Starting in 1996, each Florida-Georgia game has taken place in Jacksonville during the Jaguars' regular season.

But due to a scheduling overhaul as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will be held in Jacksonville on the same weekend the Jaguars are set to host an opponent at the stadium.

In every other Florida-Georgia weekend dating back to 1996, the Jaguars either had a bye week, a road game, or were playing in London. The Jaguars had four bye weeks, two games in London, and 18 road games following the battles between the Gators and Bulldogs in that period.

In 2020, the Jaguars saw their schedule get changed in a big way. The team had previously been scheduled to play two home games in London; with two home games outside of Jacksonville and a bye week, it would be easy to schedule around the Florida-Georgia game.

But when the NFL canceled all international games for 2020 and forced those two home games back to Jacksonville, it created rare circumstances for the Jaguars and World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. For the first time, Jacksonville natives can watch Florida-Georgia at TIAA Bank Field one day and then the Jaguars at the same spot the very next day.

These would be unique circumstances in the most normal of years, but as we have learned by now, 2020 isn't normal. Having a football game at Jacksonville's stadium a day before the Jaguars are set to host a road opponent during a pandemic creates more questions, however. None of the Jaguars football operations are impacted, but COVID-19 protocols are on everyone's radar.

"So, it really didn’t affect us at all. I think—tomorrow we all have passes to come in here. Hopefully they’ll have it more where—I’m more concerned about the COVID stuff, of people that are around, passing around, than anything else," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday. "And I think they’re probably, on the other side of the game, they’re probably thinking the same thing. I talked to the players already about, obviously, those who are planning on attending, what the rules are—the protocols are for them.

"So, I’ve gone over that with them. But I don’t think it’s going to affect our schedule because we’re going to be in there early tomorrow. And then try to, obviously, get out of here before things start going around. Because obviously, these hallways become open area and we’ll get the players—anything to get them out, which is normal for a Saturday and a home game.”

Marrone has ties to each of the two games Jacksonville will host this weekend. Sunday will be his 58th regular season as the Jaguars' head coach, while he coached in this game when he was Georgia's offensive line coach in 2000.

"I’ll watch it on TV because I do always have an interest in the game with our past at Georgia. But I do have a good relationship with Florida, so it’s kind of gotten tougher over the years," Marrone said.

"There’s a lot of people in this town that are Florida-Georgia fans, so I try to stay in the middle—like Switzerland.”

Regardless of the results of Saturday's battle between Florida and Georgia, it will be a small slice of history in the story of the game and of the Jaguars' stadium. And in the end, the hope for all sides is it's place in history is an interesting footnote, a good football game and nothing more.