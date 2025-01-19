Former Jaguars HC Does Not Blame Next HC for Not Wanting GM Trent Baalke
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking for a new leader on the sidelines after a 4-13 season in 2024. Injuries and close losses wreaked havoc on the Jaguars, and they are now looking for a new path forward.
The Jaguars are now searching for their next head coach and are looking for the right candidate to turn things around in Jacksonville. Owner Shad Kha will take his time in before selecting a new coach. They want to make sure they do all their homework and find the right fit.
The Jaguars have many candidates for the job. It is a good head coaching job to land in the NFL. One of the Jaguars selling points is they have an established young quarterback already in Trevor Lawrence. They also have a top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to add more talent to the team. And also, the Jaguars are a team full of young talent across the board.
The difficult part can be the Jaguars can end up without the head coach they really want because of general manager Trent Baalke.
A lot of head coaches when they get hired, want to bring their own general manager. Baalke has also made headlines in the last couple of weeks and not for good reasons. For any head coach candidate having to work with Baalke can be the deal breaker.
"I think Ben Johnson gots the right idea of, he will like to bring in somebody that he is comfortable with, confident in, can trust to work with," said former Jaguars head coach Mike Mularkey on Action Sports JAX 24/7. "You are tied to the hip you know. When you come in with a general manager. Everything that happens in that organization from A to Z, is the two of you that are responsible for it. And to work with someone you never worked with, it is difficult, it is not impossible."
The Jaguars will have to figure out whether Baalke benefits the organization by keeping him or actually letting him go.
The team is full of young talent. Now they have to find the right head coach to get them playing as a unit. It might not be easy with Baalke still there.
