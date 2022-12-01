Former Jaguars HC Tom Coughlin Texted Doug Pederson at 5 a.m. After Dramatic Win vs. Ravens

Tom Coughlin made sure Doug Pederson didn't have to wait long on Monday to hear from him.

About 12 hours after Pederson led the Jaguars to a riveting 28-27 home win over the Baltimore Ravens, the best coach in franchise history decided to let the current coach know what he thought.

"I texted Doug about 5 o'clock Monday morning just to congratulate him," Coughlin said during an appearance on 'The Frangie Show' on 1010 XL/92.5 FM.

Coughlin joked that Pederson texted "right back," with Coughlin remarking to Pederson how impressed he was with the Jaguars' personnel -- especially quarterback Trevor Lawrence and safety Andrew Wingard.

"That strike right there and that two-pointer," Coughlin whistled. "15 for 19 in the fourth quarter ... "Let's have a parade for the kid that stripped the ball. That was the ballgame."

The win over the Ravens was as dramatic as any win Coughlin has likely ever seen the Jaguars have at TIAA Bank Field, which says a lot considering two different stints with the franchise where they became playoff teams. According to ESPN's Win Probability stat, the Jaguars had as little as a 0.01% chance to win the game early in their final game-winning drive.

But for as chaotic and back-and-forth as the final quarter was, Pederson stayed even-keeled on the sideline, just like one of his Jaguars predecessors.

“I learned that a long time ago as a young coach in this business. I learned it, really, as a player, too, that you never, try not to wear your emotions on your sleeve. You don’t let your opponent kind of see you sweat or upset," Pederson said this week.

"Cooler heads prevail. It’s something I try to teach the staff. Obviously, we teach it to the players, and really the only way you get through things like that is to have great communication. The communication just doesn’t start on gameday. It starts throughout the week and being prepared for these scenarios and understanding those situations, how much time is left, timeouts, score, what do we need, field goal, touchdown, all that kind of stuff two-point to win. All those things are rehearsed during the week. For us as a staff, there’s no clam, it’s more about just the communication and understanding what we’re trying to get done.”