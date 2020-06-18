Former Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew Names Fred Taylor His Best NFL Teammate

One of the best players in Jacksonville Jaguars history, former running back Maurice Jones-Drew has never been one to shy away from giving credit to those who came before him when it came to talking about his own success.

After all, Jones-Drew's career started backing up all-time Jaguars great Fred Taylor. The two formed one of the league's most dangerous backfield duos during their three seasons together, and Jones-Drew has often credited Taylor's guidance and advice as a big reason he found his own success as Taylor's successor.

Because of this, it is little surprise to see Jones-Drew have Taylor atop of his list of the best NFL teammates he had ever played with in an NFL.com article. Also on the list were Paul Posluszny, Daryl Smith, Justin Blackmon and Greg Jones, but it was Taylor who earned the top honor.

"Taylor was an exceptional running back and teammate," Jones-Drew wrote. "He had the speed, quickness, natural ability and vision to tear up defenses, but his understanding of the game and the way he studied his opponent put him at another level. He studied diligently and took the time to teach me how to properly study, run with patience and attack linebackers in the run and pass games."

While Jones-Drew joined the Jaguars toward the end of Taylor's franchise record-setting tenure with the team (2006-2008), Taylor was still able to show Jones-Drew what it meant to be a pro on the field and off of it. Toward the end of Taylor's final year in Jacksonville, he sustained an injury and saw Jones-Drew officially step into the role of the team's new workhorse running back. While some veterans would perhaps be too proud to lend a helping hand to their younger teammate, Jones-Drew said this was never an issue with the elder Taylor.

"He was selfless and always willing to help the team win," Jones-Drew wrote. "In his final year in Jacksonville, he broke his thumb toward the end of the season so I stepped in as the starter. Against the Colts in Week 16, Taylor was always one of the first people to approach me when I came to the sideline, offering advice on what the safety was doing or when to cut back. I became a much better running back because I was teammates with Taylor."

In their three seasons together, Taylor and Jones-Drew combined for 1,127 carries for 5,457 yards (4.84 yards per carry) and 45 rushing touchdowns. The duo is considered one of the best duos at any position group in Jaguars history and it is hard to see any backfield duo overtake their spot anytime soon.

While Jones-Drew's admiration and respect for Taylor are obvious, the feelings are not just a one-way street. In an interview with Jones-Drew on NFL Network in November, Taylor reflected on his mentorship role and relationship with Jones-Drew and his own respect for the younger running back's immense talent.

"When you came in Mojo, I know that prior to you coming, the team had drafted a few other guys. I had an injury trail, so they wanted to make sure they had insurance in there," Taylor told Jones-Drew on the show. "But just looking back, you were way better than all those guys. And not knocking them, you were just a special talent coming out of UCLA. "

"You could catch the ball, return the ball, kick return, punt return, a great running back," Taylor continued. "So really I just wanted to come in and teach you everything that I had learned from my experiences to make sure that those moments that I wasn't going to be in the game, that the offense didn't miss a beat."