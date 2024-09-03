Former Jaguars Pro Bowler Works Out For AFC Competitor
One of the Jacksonville Jaguars most dynamic playmakers of the last few seasons could have his sights on landing with an AFC rival.
Former Jaguars Pro Bowl returner and wide receiver Jamal Agnew held a workout with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week,
This is one of Agnew's first workouts since he parted ways with the Jaguars this offseason. Agnew suffered a leg fracture at the end of the 2023 season and is now finally healthy, giving him a chance to land with a new squad after his contract in Jacksonville expired.
If Agnew does land with the Steelers, there is always the chance the dynamic former return man could face his former team. In three years with the Jaguars, Agnew caught 61 passes for 641 yards and five touchdown catches.
He has since been replaced by former All-Pro Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and returner Devin Duvernay, who is also joining other new faces in the receiver room like Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr.
"Very confident. Like I said, I think it starts with our process and the way we go about preparation throughout the week. Those guys are pros, especially Gabe, him being in his fifth season now. He's done it at a high level, so it’s just really you look to those guys to just fall back on their preparation and their process. He practices hard, one of the guys that we look to to set the tone," Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk said about the new receiver room on Monday.
"Then Brian has just been a sponge. Same thing with Devin. Devin is definitely a little bit of a quieter guy, but when he's out there he's always giving it his all, and like I said, he's done it at a high level for a long time. I think all of these guys have been around other people, too, that have done it at a high level, have been around some great pros. So, I think it just goes to speak to the type of people we have on this roster. I know when those lights turn on and the whistle blows, they'll be ready to go, and we'll go out there and set the tone."
