Former Jaguars' Receiver Keelan Cole Signs With New York Jets

Former Jacksonville Jaguars’ wide receiver Keelan Cole has found a new home. The free agent will leave the Sunshine State and head north after signing with the New York Jets. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for one-year, $5.5 million.

Cole was one of the Jaguars' 15 free agents who hit the market yesterday after no new deal was reached with the Jaguars. He is a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Jags in 2017 after graduating from Kentucky-Wesleyan College. During his four years with the club, Cole became a starter ad accumulated 159 receptions, 2,242 yards, 12 touchdowns and added a touchdown on special teams as a punt returner.

Back in November, Cole was asked what it was like playing in a contract year, and how much thought is given to the knowledge.

“Honestly, you can’t give me a specific number, so I’m ain’t really hyped about nothing. I’m going to keep going until that number [is] written down right there in my face,” Cole said at the time.

Then he was asked, would he want to return to Jacksonville.

He responded, “There’s 32 teams. I’ve been on this one team for three and three fourths of a year and, like I said, it hasn’t been the greatest thing but it’s football and that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to play football. We’re obviously here to get paid. Like I said, you asked about the money, I can’t give you the money. I can’t really hope for it to come honestly. I just have to do my part and let everything play its role.

“When it comes to being in Jacksonville, I’m not really a party guy or anything and apparently Jacksonville doesn’t have that, so I feel really good here. I like the warm weather, hate the cold, shoutout to Green Bay. I like the warm weather. I like being here, I like being a Jaguar. I’d rather be a Jaguar than a Falcon or a bird or some s*** like that.”

The Jaguars added receiver and special teamer Jamal Agnew, receiver Phillip Dorsett II and receiver Marvin Jones II in free agency.