Former Jaguars Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers Takes Same Position With Vikings

John Shipley

After spending one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, veteran defensive coach Dom Capers will not return to the Jaguars and will instead be a part of the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff.

Capers was hired last February as a senior defensive assistant on head coach Doug Marrone's staff, working with Marrone, defensive coordinator Todd Wash, and defensive other coaches. Capers will take the same undefined role in Minnesota, joining head coach Mike Zimmer's staff. 

Capers' largest tie to the Jaguars was former Jacksonville executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, who was fired in December after nearly three seasons in the role. Capers, 69, served as Coughlin's defensive coordinator from 1999-2000 during Coughlin's stint as the Jaguars' first-ever head coach.

"His defenses have long been among the most effective and productive in the NFL. He has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players," Marrone said in a statement when Capers was hired. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us."

2020 will be Capers' 33rd season coaching in the NFL. He was the Carolina Panthers head coach from 1995-1998 and then went to Jacksonville to join Coughlin. He would go on to become the first head coach of the Houston Texans, leading the team from 2002-2005. 

After being fired following a 2-14 record in 2005, Capers spent time with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before becoming the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator from 2009-2017. In Green Bay, Capers helped the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV following the 2010 season.

