Former Jaguars Star Advocates For Cooper Kupp Trade
It certainly doesn't feel like the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the verge of swinging for the fences with a blockbuster trade -- they still haven't hired their next full-time general manager, after all.
With that said, there is one big-name player who is on the trade block who has deep ties to one key member of the Jaguars: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
The obvious connection for Kupp and the Jaguars comes via Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who was the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in 2018 and 2019 -- years two and three for Kupp's career. He also served as Kupp's offensive coordinator in 2022.
Outside of Coen, there is also Jaguars expected passing game coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron spent four years with the Rams during Kupp's first four years in the NFL.
There have not been any rumblings or reports of the Jaguars having interest in the star wide receiver, but one person who has tabbed the Jaguars as a potential landing spot for the star receiver is none other than former Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew, who explained his case for NFL.com. For him, it has plenty to do with the uncertainty around Christian Kirk.
"There has already been change in Jacksonville this offseason with the hiring of new head coach Liam Coen, and there's a chance the team moves on from Christian Kirk. Kupp would be a great replacement in the slot working alongside Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis. Plus, Kupp's leadership skills will undoubtedly help build the culture under the new regime," Jones-Drew said.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember," Kupp said earlier this week.
Kupp played in 12 games this past season, catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
