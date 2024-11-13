Former Jaguars Star Fires Back at Doug Pederson
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson seemingly stuck his foot in his mouth with his post-game comments following Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
“I'm not going to go through the details of the play because you guys wouldn't figure it out. But we'll look at the tape tomorrow and we'll make those corrections," Pederson said when asked about the game-ending interception on the Jaguars' final drive.
Since then, fans. members of the media and now former players have spoken out on Pederson's moment of frustration in the midst of the Jaguars' 2-8 season. Former Jaguars linebacker Jeff Lageman spoke about the play on 1010XL, and the current analyst said the play isn't as complicated as Pederson was making it out to be.
"Let's look at the last play for example, which wasn't a very complex play because essentially it is a three levels route. You have a guy in the flat, you have an intermediate guy which is Brian Thomas, and you have a deep guy, which was Gabe [Davis]," Lageman said.
"Now the ball was thrown deep to Gabe. I don't know if Gabe ran the wrong route or not, because he was actually bending it in a little bit, like a skinny post. Was it supposed to be a straight seven route where he goes down the field, because that is kind of what Mac Jones threw. But either way, whether it is a seven or a skinn y post or whatever, the ball should have been thrown to Brian Thomas Jr."
Pederson gave some insight into the play a day later when he was asked whether Mac Jones being hit by a defender impacted the trajectory of the ball. Per Pederson, it seems as if it was a post route was the intended route and the hit on Jones affected where the ball ultimately went.
"It looks like he gets bumped. If he did, yes, because of where the ball ended up. Because we had a post route and a corner route, kind of a combination there," Pederson said.
"It looked like it could’ve easily gotten—even on tape it was hard to see—you’d have to go back and watch the T.V. copy obviously, but it definitely affected, I think, the trajectory of where the ball ended up.”
