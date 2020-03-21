JaguarReport
Former Jaguars' Tight End Nick O'Leary Heading to the Raiders

John Shipley

For the second time in as many days, a member of the 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars' tight end room is moving on to play elsewhere as free agent Nick O'Leary has agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The deal was announced on Twitter by SportsTrust Advisors, the sports agency that represents the 27-year-old veteran. Another former Jaguars tight end agreed to a deal elsewhere on Friday with Seth DeValve heading to the Carolina Panthers.

O'Leary played five games for the Jaguars with three starts. He signed with the team toward the end of the season following a season-ending back injury to rookie tight end Josh Oliver. O'Leary, a sixth-year veteran, started the season with the Miami Dolphins before being waived after appearing in nine games.

In O'Leary's five games with the Jaguars, he caught nine passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, making him one of only two tight ends on the roster who caught a touchdown pass in 2019. O'Leary finished fourth amongst Jaguars tight ends in catches in 2019, while finishing third in receiving yards.

With DeValve and O'Leary both now guaranteed to not be on the Jaguars' roster in 2020, the team's already shaky tight end position has become even shallower in terms of depth. Currently, only four tight ends are on the roster with Oliver, James O'Shaughnessy, Charles Jones, and Matt Sokol. 

Oliver caught three passes for 15 yards in four games as a rookie, while O'Shaughnessy led the team's tight ends in all stats despite appearing in only five games due to a Week 5 ACL injury that ended his season. Jones caught one pass for five yards, while Sokol didn't catch a pass.

