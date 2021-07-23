Former Jaguars' WR Dede Westbrook Hints at Reunion With Keenan McCardell in Minnesota

The former Jaguars wide receiver hinted on Instagram that he would be visiting with the Minnesota Vikings this week, potentially reuniting him with his former Jacksonville position coach.

Perhaps Justin Jefferson and Dede Westbrook will share a field after all?

One year after Jefferson was frequently mocked to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 20 overall before ultimately being selected by the Minnesota Vikings, Westbrook could look to join the Vikings as well after hinting at meeting with the Vikings on Friday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Westbrook would work out with the Vikings on Saturday and "likely" sign with the Vikings if all goes well. By doing so, Westbrook would be reunited with the only position coach he has ever had in the NFL in Vikings' receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who the Jaguars' receivers coach from 2017-20.

Jacksonville selected Westbrook in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft and he was one of the main fixtures in the offense from 2018-2019. He played in just seven regular season games as a rookie due to injury, catching 27 passes for 339 and one touchdown, but he became a starter in 2018.

In 16 games (nine starts) in 2018, Westbrook caught 66 passes for a career-high 717 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 10.9 yards per catch. A lack of consistent quarterback play during Westbrook's tenure derailed his following seasons, however.

In 2019, Westbrook was Jacksonville's starting slot receiver but dealt with ups and downs throughout the year in what was a poorly orchestrated offense by ex-coordinator John DeFilippo. Westbrook caught 66 passes for 660 yards and three touchdowns, posting the worst average yards per catch figure (10.0) of his career.

In 2020, Westbrook played in only two games due to a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7. He caught one pass for four yards after entering the season as the team's No. 6 receiver. Westbrook was a healthy scratch in every week but Week 3, when DJ Chark was injured, and in Week 7 against the Chargers when Westbrook played exclusively as a punt returner before his injury.

Westbrook finished his Jaguars career with 160 catches for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns in 40 career games before his rookie deal expired in March.

If Westbrook signs in Minnesota, the former Jaguars starter will get a chance to rejuvenate his career following an unfortunate final season in Jacksonville -- all while doing so alongside a familiar face in McCardell. And all things considered, it would be by far the most talented offense Westbrook will have been a part of up to this point of his career, from quarterback (Kirk Cousins), running back (Dalvin Cook), and fellow receivers (Jefferson and Adam Thielen).