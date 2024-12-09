Former NFL Great Sherman Has Interesting Take on Jaguars, Pederson
After the Jacksonville Jaguars' blowout loss back in Week 11, everyone expected that head coach Doug Pederson would have been fired. To the shock of many, it did not happen.
The Jaguars now have one of the worst records in the NFL and despite a win over the Tennessee Titans, could likely to have a top pick in next year's draft. Is there a possibility that Pederson will be back in Jacksonville next season?
If the Jaguars decide to let Pederson go, the job is pleasing to coaches looking to land a job. The Jaguars roster is filled with talent. They already have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. And owner Shad Khan has shown he is willing to spend money to make the Jaguars a better team.
"Doug Pederson, I mean, he is not going to fix Trevor Lawrence. Nothing is going to fix him," said former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman on his podcast. "They are going to keep blaming him as long as he is there for Trevor Lawrence's shortcomings. I think he should just go, just so that he does not have to continue to deal with that. Because no matter what that is what they are going to do. They are going to blame him when they lose."
"And when a new coach comes in and a new you know, highly touted offensive coordinator comes in and they struggle again, then people will start to finally say maybe the quarterback is not the guy."
"What is going on in Jacksonville is wild. This team was in the playoffs a couple of years ago. They were red hot," said Mitchelle Eisenstein ... This team was set up for success too. You had a high-end quarterback. The number one pick. You had the other number-one pick in Tavon Walker. You had all these guys that were supposed to blossom into starts and they just have not. It just has been this downward spiral. I do not know when they are going to be able to rise back up. It is so surprising to me. But the point being is, that they are going to use Doug Pederson as the shield. He is going to be the one taking the blame for this. And ultimately I would not be surprised at all to see him the next domino to fall in terms of coaching firings."
