Jaguars' Oluokun, Allen Earn Votes on Rankings of Top LBs and EDGEs

While the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't have any defensive backs or defensive linemen crack ESPN's vaunted rankings of the top players at the position, the same couldn't be said for linebacker and edge rusher.

The Jaguars had linebacker Foyesade Oluokun listed as an honorable mention in ESPN's ranking of the best linebackers in the league, while edge rusher Josh Allen earned votes on ESPN's ranking of the top edge rushers in the NFL.

The lists, which ESPN says are compiled after the company "surveyed more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players," listed a top-10 based on each position, along with honorable mentions and other players who received votes, which is where Oluokun and Allen came in.

Here's how our process worked: Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average, hundreds of interviews, research and film-study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. In total, more than 50 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. We had several ties, so we broke them with the help of additional voting and follow-up calls with our rankers." -- ESPN on their ranking process.

The Jaguars signed Oluokun to a three-year deal worth between $45 million to $46.5 million that carries a guarantee of $28 million at signing this past March after a successful four-year career with the Falcons as a sixth-round pick.

Oluokun's most productive year came this past season, with the former Yale product starting all 17 games and recording 192 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, three interceptions, two sacks, and six pass deflections.

That steady improvement from Oloujun seems to be the same theme the NFL, and the Jaguars, have seen with the ascending talent.

"His breakout season in Atlanta resulted in an NFL-leading 192 tackles and six pass deflections," ESPN said. "The Jaguars gave him a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency. "He surprised a lot of people where he started to where he is," an NFC scout said. "He's a solid starting linebacker."

After the Jaguars signed Oloukun on the first day of free agency, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke gave a similar scouting report. The Jaguars signed Oluokun a day before they released Myles Jack, making it clear they saw Oluokun as the future at linebacker in defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell's scheme.

"He makes about every tackle on the field. He led the league in tackles last year. You know, he's a smart football player," Baalke said.

"He's athletic, he competes on all three downs. He's good in the pass game. He's very good against the run. He's got range. There's a lot to like about him, a lot to like. And he's a hard worker, culture builder. He's healthy. He's young. He's just beginning his career really."

Allen, meanwhile, is seen as another ascending talent at the position, coming in behind other big-name rushers but still having his name included with the best of the NFL's best.

Allen came in fourth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, earning a nod as a Pro Bowl alternate as he set a Jaguars rookie record in sacks (10.5) while recording 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits, along with two forced fumbles. He became the first Jaguars rookie to ever appear in the Pro Bowl.

Allen appeared in eight games in 2020, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits. He then appeared in 16 games last season, recording 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.