Jaguar QB Gardner Minshew, Several Other Players Ruled Questionable for Season Finale vs. Colts

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the 2019 season draws to a close for a Week 17 clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars may have to once again make a change at the quarterback position due to injury.

This time around, rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II is the passer dealing with an injury. He has been ruled questionable for Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury. 

“It is just overall soreness," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday at TIAA Bank Field. "We are just trying to be precautionary and rest him [today] and see how he is on Sunday. We have Nick [Foles] and we have Joshua Dobbs. They are ready to go.”

Jacksonville had to initially start Minshew early this season due to a clavicle injury Foles sustained in Week 1. Foles would return after missing eight games but got benched at halftime of Week 13.

Minshew isn't the only Jaguars player dealing with some injury issues before Sunday's season finale, either. Rookie wide receiver and kick returner Michael Walker has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while five other players have been ruled questionable. 

Cornerback A.J. Bouye (wrist), running back Leonard Fournette (neck), wide receiver Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder), linebacker Dakota Allen hamstring), and tight end Nick O'Leary (shoulder) are also all ruled questionable. 

With so many key players potentially not suiting up on Sunday, a few depth players may get rare chances to play and put something on tape before the season ends. Marrone pointed out a few of these players that could have a shot to find the field, indicating what the status of a few injured Jaguars may be.

"There are some opportunities out there with some of the guys being out," Marrone said. "Some of these guys that we haven’t seen like Parry Nickerson or Brandon Watson will see some time on the outside with A.J. [Bouye] questionable and then with Leonard [Fournette] questionable, you have [Ryquell] Armstead and [Devine] Ozigbo. We will make a roster move, probably tomorrow and see where we are.”

