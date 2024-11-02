Go Inside Jaguars Practice On Final Day Before Eagles Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their final practice ahead of Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, and Jaguars On SI was there for all of it.
To watch the Jaguars prepare for the Eagles, view below.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen spoke on Thursday. Below is a transcript.
Q: On the Eagles’ quarterback sneak play?
Nielsen: “They do a great job of—I mean the conversion rate is at an all-time high, right. I mean, so they've been stopped, and you’ve just got to—it's a strain play and you’ve just got to out-strain them. I mean, that's really what it comes down to. You’ve got to play lower than them, you’ve got to push harder than them and they execute it at a high-level. We're going to have to do a really good job of just executing and pushing. And then the other thing, let's not get into that situation. That's a lot easier said than done, but let's keep them out of the third and fourth-and-ones.”
Q: On covering Eagles WR A.J. Brown and WR DeVonta Smith?
Nielsen: “They've got some really good talent, really good talent. He's playing at a high-level since he's been back. Physical receiver, really physical, catch point, strong hands. He's really good on press coverage and getting off the line and he has great speed. So, it's going to be a good challenge. We've just got to play our game. We’ve got to get in and make it a physical game for him. We’ve got to play some coverage over the top, so he doesn't just catch fade balls and things like that people are doing. But two really good receivers. And then the speed that DeVonta has, he can take the top off any coverage. So just executing, we're going to have to play some shell to it. Definitely have to stay over the top of those guys and then mix it up. Just keep mixing up the coverages on him just so he doesn't get a single-high read and goes out to the X or Z every play.”
Q: On how getting S Andrew Wingard back will change their safety rotation?
Nielsen: “A little bit, but we've got the guys that have—he's been out for a long time and so he's working his way back. We'd like to have him out there and get a certain number of snaps and see how that goes. But he's pushing. He’s pushing really hard. Yesterday he had a good day, today will be another good test. By the end of week, we'll have an idea of how much exactly as he goes through the process of the week.”
Q: On the impact of getting S Tashaun Gipson Sr. back?
Nielsen: “It's great to have him back. We're excited, really excited. But he hasn't practiced yet. So, it all goes into it. We'll get him out there, get him moving around. Obviously, we’ve got to knock the rust off, those type of things. Then get him in the rotation and get him some plays and sees where he's at and then take it from there. Where the pieces fall, we just don't know. It’s so early and he hasn't even practiced. So, we'll go through the week and then figure it out from there.”
Q: On what he’s seen from CB Jarrian Jones as he settles into the nickel role?
Nielsen: “Yeah, confidence. Really, he's confident. Every game, he even said it after the game is he's feeling more comfortable out there. He's playing more snaps, the different coverages and the things that that position has to do. Just how he's moving around and playing physical, and the play he made in the red zone was a big-time play. Really, really good. Just continue to see him grow with that position. He could still go outside if we need him, but he's kind of settling into that nickel position and he's doing a good job right now at it.”
Q: On what happened during the last big pass vs. Green Bay?
Nielsen: “Yeah, sure, I’ve got to change up the coverage. It's on me, I’ve got to change up the coverage. So, play different coverage in that situation.”
Q: On getting DE Arik Armstead more involved and having him play inside more?
Nielsen: “Yeah, we discussed inside, outside, kind of with the guy. When we signed him, it was more of an outside vision and move him inside on third down just depth chart-wise and things and kind of where he wanted to play and things like that. A lot of the situational stuff, putting him inside, that's where he's playing in two-minute, things like that. But he definitely can go inside. It's just when do we want to start working him in there and you may see him coming up here, moving inside on nickel situations, things like that. But he's got to continue to play the left end position and that takes a little time of playing from inside and outside and we’ve got to get him a few more snaps out there and get him—he’s comfortable at it, just more snaps at it.”
