Go Inside Jaguars Practice On Final Day Before Titans Rematch
The Jacksonville Jaguars held their final practice ahead of Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and Jaguars On SI was there for all of it.
To watch the Jaguars prepare for the Titans, view below.
Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby spoke to the media on Monday. Below is a transcript of what he said.
Q: On how the leadership in the locker room has been?
Bigsby: “I feel like it's been as good as it could be. We're coming in and trying to stay focused, laser-focused, keeping each other playing for each other first. So, I feel like the focus has been there. Coach [Head Coach Doug Pederson] has been doing a good job with that. So, I feel like everybody's been focused and just tried to lock into the little details of work and all that stuff. But everything else, everything’s good.”
Q: On the frustration of the team not being able to eliminate mistakes?
Bigsby: “I mean, I don't feel like we can't snap out of it. I feel like it's just a thing where we have to go in the game and not worry about those things and put the past behind us and go out and execute at a high level. I feel like some guys including myself, we just harp on certain things and not trying to make it happen and it ends up happening. But just flushing those things and continue to grow as a team and as a player to reach our abilities and do what we have to do for this team.”
Q: On how difficult it is to enjoy his own successes this season when the team isn’t winning?
Bigsby: “Not at all. Individually, the team is bigger than one person and it hurts more to lose than if you have a bad game, and you win. It hurts to lose in general. So, I feel like what I'm doing individually doesn’t have anything to do with it if we can't pull off a win. I have to bring more to the table and more as a player and continue to grow as a player. So, stuff still hurts. It hurts because you want to win, and it gets frustrating. But at the end of the day, it's us out there making those mistakes and we have to pick it up and do what we have to do.”
Q: On what it’s meant to him to have taken more of a vocal leadership role this season?
Bigsby: “I mean, I just try to speak hope into guys, because I'm big with Christ and keeping God first and trying to keep my faith level high. I just see sometimes guys just, they’re defeated before they even step on the field. I really don't like to talk and lead. I like to work real hard and let guys come along. But I just try to speak hope into guys and speak joy to guys and be a good person, not just about leadership, just be a good teammate.”
Q: On if it’s difficult not to look onto next season?
Bigsby: “I mean, that's just how it is. But at the end of the day, I feel like we’ve just got to finish these next two weeks strong and worry about the offseason when it gets here. Cancel all the things that you have planned for the offseason, and focus on these next two weeks and give it all we’ve got. I feel like if we do that, we'll go 2-0, and we just have to do that first. Just focus on where our feet are at, be where our feet are at and execute.”
Q: On if it helps the team’s focus that the next two opponents are division rivals that they’ve beaten this season before?
Bigsby: “This is the NFL, man. It goes week to week. Anybody can win. So, we have to just flush those wins and come back out on top and try to go out and compete at a high level. Go watch film on these guys again, study these guys again, see what we messed up in the beginning, and then come try to fix those mistakes the next time we get an opportunity to play those guys.”
Q: On how frustrating it’s been to have struggled with ball security over the last two weeks?
Bigsby: “It’s been real frustrating, man. I couldn't even sleep last night. It's real frustrating. Just little things that you control. Not seeing space, yesterday, got kind of loose with the ball. I can't do that. Got to keep it to my chest and just learn from the mistake and it can't happen anymore. I’ve just got to move on from it and go out and play confident and be who I am.”
Q: On if there is a common thread between his fumbles the last two games?
Bigsby: “Yeah. Getting loose and seeing color and just guys punching at it. So, now we’ve just got do what we’ve got to do.”
