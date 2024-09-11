Growth of Jaguars Linebacker Was Evident in Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense played a solid game against one of the most high-powered offenses in the National Football League, holding the Miami Dolphins to only seven points in the first half and only allowing them to score one touchdown and two field goals in the second.
The Jaguars defense held the Dolphins' offense to only 81 rushing yards on the day and sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailo three times. The unit had a relatively successful outing against the Dolphins.
Over the last few seasons, linebacker Devin Lloyd has been one of the best and most dependable players on the Jaguars' defense.
Lloyd has registered at least 115 tackles each season since the Jaguars drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately returned to form in the team’s first game, registering nine tackles in the season opener.
Lloyd finished the game against the Dolphins with the second-most solo tackles and tied for the second-most total tackles on the defense.
Doug Pederson noted how well Lloyd played against the Dolphins, crediting the linebacker with a job well done after his productive game filled with him doing multiple things well.
“Yeah, I thought Devin played really, really fast,” Pederson said. “He played physical. He was downhill. He took on blockers and tackled well in space. I thought he played real well.”
Pederson also credited the defense as a hole with keeping the Jaguars in the game during what was a challenging second half for the Jaguars defense.
However, Coach Pederson noted football is the ultimate team sport, and the Jaguars’ offense failed to do their part to help secure a road victory in Week 1. Coach Pederson says the big plays the Jaguars' defense gave up and the fumble by the Jaguars’ offense were the difference makers in the game.
“I thought they did a nice job today,” Coach Pederson said after losing to the Dolphins. “You take away two of those explosives and one fumble on offense, it's a different ball game. But listen, it's a team game, team sport, but the defense played well and kept us plugging away in the second half at least.”
