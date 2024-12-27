Have the Jaguars Made a Glaring Timing Miscalculation?
When the Jacksonville Jaguars opted not to move on from head coach Doug Pederson entering their bye week, they sent a clear message: if any changes happen, they are happening after the 2024 season ends.
It still remains to be seen if the Jaguars make any changes after the season, whether that is with Pederson or general manager Trent Baalke. Jaguars owner Shad Khan has not yet indicated what direction he is leaning, and chances are it won't be known until the Jaguars' disastrous 2024 season is mercifully over.
But while the Jaguars are playing out the string of another failed season, other teams across the league are making it known that they do have openings. The Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have already moved on from their head coach, and they are all now officially on the path to finding the new leaders of their franchises.
For all intents and purposes, these teams are off to head starts on their searches. If the Jaguars are willingly to start their search after the season, then they will be a few weeks -- and in some cases months -- behind their competition.
Now, this does happen each year. Some teams start their search during the season. Some teams start it once the season concludes. Rinse and repeat, and on and on we go. But that still doesn't change the fact that the Jaguars, if they are indeed going to throw their hats into the ring, are several steps behind the others.
This isn't just about interviewing candidates, either. It is about compiling lists, doing background work on potential prospects, making formal requests and even informal overtures, and the simple reality of letting coaches know that there is indeed an opening. Coaches can assume jobs will open all they want, but few would likely give their full attention to a spot without any time of official confirmation.
The Jaguars got off to an early start in their search following the Urban Meyer debacle, but the Jaguars elongated search led them to being amongst the final teams to finally hire a coach. For a team that already rarely moves at a brisk pace, the Jaguars could now find themselves at a serious timing disadvantage.
