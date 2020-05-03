'He’s a Guy That Really Loves Football’: Why the Jaguars Selected Shaquille Quarterman

Leadership can come in a variety of forms, especially in the NFL. It can come from the very top of the organization via the owner or front office. It can come from the sidelines with head coaches who are described as leaders of men. But more often than not, it comes from the men that make up each locker room.

In the case of leadership from players, most on the outside expect it to come from a select group of players. The quarterback, team captains, long-tenured veterans. But in the reality of NFL locker rooms, it isn't necessary for a player to be a key figure on a team, or even a starter, to be able to lead the other 52 players on the roster.

In the case of rookie linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, who Jacksonville selected in the fourth-round (No. 140 overall) in this year's draft, this is where the Jaguars hope he can make his impact early on. While he won't start as a rookie due to the presence of Joe Schobert at inside linebacker, he could still have an important role.

"Even if he wasn’t in a starting role, I think just this kid’s presence and his passion for football. I mean you can be a backup and still have a leadership role and contribute on special teams." Jaguars director of college scouting Mark Ellenz said after the Jaguars drafted him. "This kid’s make up is really good and he’s a great football player.”

Quarterman was a four-year starter for the Hurricanes, eventually earning the status of a team captain. Quarterman played—and started—all four years at Miami, becoming the only Hurricane to start all 52 games of his career and never miss a start, according to UM.

In his senior year, Quarterman recorded 107 total tackles (51 solo) and 15.5 tackles for loss along with five pass breakups, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was a physical figure for Miami on the field, and an emotional leader off of it, all reasons that resulted in the Jaguars drafting him early on day three of the draft.

“I like him. You put on the tape and watch him and he’s going around making plays. He’s a guy that really loves football," head coach Doug Marrone said after the Jaguars drafted Quarterman. "I started watching him and I started thinking about some players that I have been involved with on other teams that we drafted from the University of Miami. You dig a little deeper, you see a guy that had great leadership. I believe he was a defensive player of the year. He’s got everything you’re looking for."

For Marrone, it isn't hard to see the value Quarterman brings in terms of leadership on and off the field, even if he isn't set to start in 2020. But despite the crowded linebacker depth in front of him, the Jaguars will still let Quarterman have every chance possible to make an impact early on in his career.

"I’m sure he’s going to have a great opportunity to compete. He’s ready," Marrone said.

"He said, ‘Coach, I’m just telling you now when my cleats are on the grass, I will do whatever you want me to do. I’m going to play.’ Those are the kind of things you feel good about. Now they’ve got to go out and earn it. It doesn’t really matter where you’re picked, everyone now when they come in, everyone has an opportunity and they have to earn the trust of their teammates, coaches and do a good job in the community and go out there and play and perform.”

Quarterman hails from nearby Oakleaf High School and is an Orange Park native. During his high school years, he was only 22 miles away from TIAA Bank Field. He is a Jacksonville-bred person through and through, but that isn't why the Jaguars selected him.

Instead, it is because of the value Quarterman can bring to the Jaguars' facilities the second he steps into the building. The Jaguars made it a point this offseason to find high-character players who can lead by example, and in their eyes they did just that by picking Quarterman.

“I think there is more of just kind of a coincidence deal, it wouldn’t matter if he wasn’t from here," Ellenz said. "I think it’s a bonus he is from here because he is a quality kid and a really good football player. But I don’t think just because he’s hometown that’s why we would select him.

"This kid is a four-year starter, productive, smart, tough, all-about-ball, alpha male, leader, locker room guy. Kind of a guy you don’t mess with there, he’s been running the show since a freshman.”

Quarterman entered the Miami program during a time in which the Hurricanes were trying to turn the team around and get their squad heading in the right direction. In a lot of ways, it was a similar situation to the one he will be landing in with the Jaguars after they have had a myriad of locker room drama and a 11-21 record over the last two seasons.

For the Jaguars, Quarterman carries all of the qualities they are looking for in a leader. He has the experience, the makeup, and the want to. Now, he just has to earn the respect of the players he will be lining up with.

“We have kind of known about him since he was a freshman because he started there. He’s been through a couple coaching staffs, all coaching staffs current and former loved the kid," Ellenz said.

"Like I said he’s kind of the alpha male there. There’s a little bit of fear factor to him. He speaks when spoken to, or speaks up when spoken to the team, really tough kid.”