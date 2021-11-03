How the Bills Became a Blueprint Urban Meyer Hopes the Jaguars Can Follow

This weekend, Urban Meyer and the Jaguars hope to conquer a team before they can follow them. But just how did the Bills go from bottom-dweller to one of the AFC's best?

When it comes to beyond 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to hope they can follow the Buffalo Bills. Follow the blueprint they have laid out for going from worst to first, from bottom-dweller to winner, from struggling team with a rookie quarterback to a perennial winner.

But when it comes to this Sunday, the Jaguars' goal is clear: conquer the team they want to one day become.

“We have studied Buffalo. Trent and I [admire] how they built it. It was really intriguing for all of us, how they built that team. In my mind, Buffalo is one of the best builds in recent history," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said with admiration on Wednesday.

The Jaguars today aren't exactly in the same spot the Bills were when their rebuild began, but it isn't meant to be a complete comparison. Instead, the Bills are meant to represent an end goal for the Jaguars, who have to craft their own escape from the NFL's cellar.



Sean McDermott and Urban Meyer, for example, aren't exactly similar in terms of their backgrounds or paths to becoming NFL head coaches. McDermott led the Bills to the playoffs in his first season as head coach (losing to the Jaguars in the Wild Card), while Meyer and the Jaguars sit at 1-6 through Meyer's first seven games.

But the comparison begins to become a bit more clear when it comes to two things: Buffalo's development of Josh Allen and the development of McDermott's defense.

Like the Bills in McDermott's second season, the Jaguars are putting the hopes of their rebuild of a young and developing rookie quarterback. For the Bills, it was Wyoming's Josh Allen, a quarterback as raw as he was talented. For the Jaguars, it is Trevor Lawrence, long anointed as a consensus No. 1 overall pick.

But when players step onto a field, those narratives go away. The draft status and the expectations fade -- the game of football has no use for them when the bullets start flying. As such, winning with a rookie quarterback is something that is never easy, whether it be Allen or Lawrence.

With this in mind, the Bills have done two things for Allen that the Jaguars have yet to do for Lawrence: give him weapons and a defense.

While Lawrence doesn't have to make the same drastic leaps that Allen has made, he does have to step his game up as he continues to progress and gain more experience. The Jaguars took him No. 1 overall hoping he would one day produce like Allen and the NFL's other top quarterbacks. But to ensure he can grow like Allen has, the Jaguars will need to follow Buffalo's lead.

To follow that blueprint, the Jaguars will have to find Lawrence more pass-catchers to threaten defenses, just like Buffalo has done for Allen with the likes of Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. The Bills have also installed a spread system for Allen that takes advantage of his skill set, rarely asking him to do play outside his comfort zone.

"The threat with this offense is that this is a really well put together team in all areas. I talk about three levels. You have the three levels of defense and the three levels of offense, really well put together," Meyer said.

"They run this quarterback [Josh Allen] a lot. He is a seven or eight [carries per game] kind of guy and I mean direct calls. I did not think I would see much of that at this level, but he is a big cat and he is a competitive guy. There are a couple times you see he could go out of bounds, but he does not go out of bounds.”

But perhaps even more importantly, the Jaguars will also need to turn the NFL's worst passing defense into a unit that can be depended on week to week, just as the Bills have done over the last three seasons.

The Bills enter Sunday as one of the NFL's top-ranked defenses in every metric. They are among the league's best at stopping the pass, the run, forcing turnovers, and in the red-zone -- and they have done it by building and developing all three different levels of the defense.

"I think defensively. I think when you’ve got [QB] Josh Allen, they start talking about it, but they lead the league in defense," Meyer said. "If you watch them play, you can tell they lead the league in defense. It’s not because they’re tricking you, it’s because they’re just really well coached and have great players everywhere.”

"Their defensive coordinator [Leslie Frazier] is excellent. It is not an all over the place kind of defense. It is extremely well coached with three levels of excellent players. It starts with their coverage and their nickel is a great player and their two corners, especially the one on the left side is elite and the other corner is very good. It starts with coverage and they can play man coverage consistently. Then you see the defensive line and they may not have the highest paid guy in the NFL but all four of those guys are really good so all three levels this is as good of a team as I have seen.”

The Jaguars have a long way to go to become like the Bills or like any other successful rebuild. For now, they are trying to find their own way, and for this week the Bills are the team that stands in the way of their end goal.

But make no mistake as the Jaguars move forward. As the Jaguars attempt to go from one of the NFL's worst teams to a winning AFC squad led by a star quarterback, they will continue to look to Buffalo as an example of the right way to do things.