JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

How Could the Cardinals Extending D.J. Humphries Impact the Jaguars?

John Shipley

One of the largest offensive tackle contracts on the market was signed to this week when the Arizona Cardinals reached an extension with left tackle D.J. Humphries, the team's first-round draft pick in 2015. 

Arizona inked Humphries to a three-year, $45 million deal, making the 26-year old tackle one of the highest-paid players at his position and securing Kyler Murray's blindside for the next several seasons.

The Cardinals' big decision to pay their young left tackle creates an obvious impact on the free agent market and with the Cardinals' plans, but does it also impact the Jacksonville Jaguars? It largely depends on what the Jaguars want to do with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Humprhies staying in Arizona could create an interesting scenario. 

Arizona, who selects one pick before Jacksonville at eighth overall, has long  been determined to be in the offensive tackle market when it comes to the first night of the draft on Apr. 23. Most mock drafts had the team selecting one of either Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tirstan Wirfs, or Louisville's Mekhi Becton, with the assumption that offensive tackle would be the Cardinals' top priority to add too. 

Humphries' signing obviously eliminates the need for a left tackle, but the team is still facing questions at right tackle due to the impending free agency of right tackle Marcus Gilbert. Justin Murray started 12 games for the team at the spot in 2019 but is an exclusive rights free agent.

With Humphries remaining in place, perhaps the Cardinals will instead opt to use the eighth pick on the defensive line or a wide receiver. Right tackle could still be a need, but with a roster that still needs major makeover, it wouldn't be hard to justify the Cardinals using the eighth pick on a non-lineman. 

If the Cardinals are out of the left tackle market due to the Humphries' extension, the chances of the Jaguars taking a tackle with the ninth pick may have increased. Jacksonville could reasonably be on board with taking an offensive lineman with their first pick for the first time since 2013 if they rank one of Thomas, Becton, Wirfs, or Wills highly. With the Cardinals no longer as likely to do so, the odds of the Jaguars' favorite of the group falling to ninth are only improved. 

The Jaguars' offensive line allowed 42 sacks last season, the 18th most in the NFL. Right tackle is settled in the short-term, and likely long-term, with 2019 second-round draft pick Jawaan Taylor, but left tackle is less of a sure thing. 

2017 second-round pick Cam Robinson has entered the last three seasons as the Jaguars' starting left tackle, but the team has found mixed results in the process. Robinson stood out for his run blocking and physicality in 15 games at the blindside spot as a rookie, but an ACL injury early in the 2018 season cut his sophomore season short. 

Robinson returned in 2019 and started 14 games, but was up-and-down in pass protection. On the other hand, Robinson will still be only 24 when the 2019 season begins and while he has been inconsistent in pass protection, he has establish himself as one of the best run blockers on the entire roster.

If Jacksonville were to decide that Robinson's time at left tackle has been too inconsistent and attempt to find a replacement, or even play him elsewhere, it makes sense to do so at ninth overall considering the options that could be there. 

Of course, the Jaguars could also be set on taking a defender with their first pick, such as defensive tackle Derrick Brown or linebacker Isaiah Simmons, thus making this a moot point.

But ultimately, the Cardinals' decision to give Humphries a big pay day means the draft selection right in front of the Jaguars' first pick is likely to be anything but an offensive tackle. This could pave the way for the Jaguars investing a top 10 pick in one, or at least make the path easier to navigate.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When Should the Jaguars Announce a Starting Quarterback for 2020?

Should the Jaguars announce a starting quarterback before training camp, or let a competition take place?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Cap Situation Is Far From Ideal, but Is Still Manageable

The Jaguars have a lot of work to do to fix their cap situation for 2020, but it isn't quite impossible.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: 5 Offensive Tackles for the Jaguars to Monitor in Indianapolis

Which offensive linemen should the Jaguars take a close look at in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine?

John Shipley

Why the Jaguars Shouldn't Even Consider Not Bringing Calais Campbell Back in 2020

The Jaguars could free up a lot of cap space by releasing Calais Campbell, but this is an option that shouldn't be on the table.

John Shipley

How Does Gardner Minshew Hone His Skills During the Offseason? Let QB Coach Ken Mastrole Explain

From 3D motion tracking, to film study, to working on the little, unnoticed details of the position, Gardner Minshew does it all with Ken Mastrole during the offseason.

John Shipley

Mock Draft Roundup: USA TODAY Projects Two Commonly Mocked Players to Jaguars

The latest mock draft from USA Today has the Jaguars bolstering its defense via defensive line and cornerback upgrades.

John Shipley

4 Teams That Make Sense As Destinations for Yannick Ngakoue if He Doesn’t Remain With the Jaguars

Where could Yannick Ngakoue play in 2020 if he doesn't stick with the Jaguars for a fifth year?

John Shipley

Melvin Gordon Thinks Philip Rivers Will Sign With Jaguars’ AFC South Rival

Could Philip Rivers end up playing the Jaguars twice next year? One of his former teammates thinks so.

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Have Reservations About Drafting a Defensive Lineman in the First Round for the Third Consecutive Year?

The Jaguars may have to take a defensive lineman for the third straight draft. Would it be wise to do so?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What Do Doug Marrone’s Past Comments on a Quarterbacks Coach Suggest About the Ben McAdoo Hire?

Doug Marrone gave an idea of what he was looking for in a quarterbacks coach when he hired Jay Gruden, and now we can apply these ideas to Ben McAdoo.

John Shipley

by

SkitzoFANicJAG