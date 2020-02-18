How Could the Cardinals Extending D.J. Humphries Impact the Jaguars?

One of the largest offensive tackle contracts on the market was signed to this week when the Arizona Cardinals reached an extension with left tackle D.J. Humphries, the team's first-round draft pick in 2015.

Arizona inked Humphries to a three-year, $45 million deal, making the 26-year old tackle one of the highest-paid players at his position and securing Kyler Murray's blindside for the next several seasons.

The Cardinals' big decision to pay their young left tackle creates an obvious impact on the free agent market and with the Cardinals' plans, but does it also impact the Jacksonville Jaguars? It largely depends on what the Jaguars want to do with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Humprhies staying in Arizona could create an interesting scenario.

Arizona, who selects one pick before Jacksonville at eighth overall, has long been determined to be in the offensive tackle market when it comes to the first night of the draft on Apr. 23. Most mock drafts had the team selecting one of either Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tirstan Wirfs, or Louisville's Mekhi Becton, with the assumption that offensive tackle would be the Cardinals' top priority to add too.

Humphries' signing obviously eliminates the need for a left tackle, but the team is still facing questions at right tackle due to the impending free agency of right tackle Marcus Gilbert. Justin Murray started 12 games for the team at the spot in 2019 but is an exclusive rights free agent.

With Humphries remaining in place, perhaps the Cardinals will instead opt to use the eighth pick on the defensive line or a wide receiver. Right tackle could still be a need, but with a roster that still needs major makeover, it wouldn't be hard to justify the Cardinals using the eighth pick on a non-lineman.

If the Cardinals are out of the left tackle market due to the Humphries' extension, the chances of the Jaguars taking a tackle with the ninth pick may have increased. Jacksonville could reasonably be on board with taking an offensive lineman with their first pick for the first time since 2013 if they rank one of Thomas, Becton, Wirfs, or Wills highly. With the Cardinals no longer as likely to do so, the odds of the Jaguars' favorite of the group falling to ninth are only improved.

The Jaguars' offensive line allowed 42 sacks last season, the 18th most in the NFL. Right tackle is settled in the short-term, and likely long-term, with 2019 second-round draft pick Jawaan Taylor, but left tackle is less of a sure thing.

2017 second-round pick Cam Robinson has entered the last three seasons as the Jaguars' starting left tackle, but the team has found mixed results in the process. Robinson stood out for his run blocking and physicality in 15 games at the blindside spot as a rookie, but an ACL injury early in the 2018 season cut his sophomore season short.

Robinson returned in 2019 and started 14 games, but was up-and-down in pass protection. On the other hand, Robinson will still be only 24 when the 2019 season begins and while he has been inconsistent in pass protection, he has establish himself as one of the best run blockers on the entire roster.

If Jacksonville were to decide that Robinson's time at left tackle has been too inconsistent and attempt to find a replacement, or even play him elsewhere, it makes sense to do so at ninth overall considering the options that could be there.

Of course, the Jaguars could also be set on taking a defender with their first pick, such as defensive tackle Derrick Brown or linebacker Isaiah Simmons, thus making this a moot point.

But ultimately, the Cardinals' decision to give Humphries a big pay day means the draft selection right in front of the Jaguars' first pick is likely to be anything but an offensive tackle. This could pave the way for the Jaguars investing a top 10 pick in one, or at least make the path easier to navigate.