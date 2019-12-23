JaguarMaven
2020 NFL Draft: How Did Week 16 Affect the Jaguars' Draft Position?

John Shipley

Despite a whirlwind of drama and firings over the last few weeks, and really the entire season, most not working inside of TIAA Bank Field are focused on one thing when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars: the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville has two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft thanks to trading Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for a bundle of draft selections in October. Thanks to the Ramsey trade, there is a good amount of moving pieces when it comes to the Jaguars' draft positioning. 

Week 16 had a big impact on where Jacksonville could potentially pick in the upcoming draft thanks to the results of the Jaguars and Rams games, as well as a few others. 

Jacksonville is currently slated to have the 6th and 20th selections in the draft, with the latter pick coming via the Rams. The teams picking before Jacksonville's first pick are as follows:

  1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)
  2. Washington Redskins (3-12)
  3. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)
  4. New York Giants (4-11)
  5. Miami Dolphins (4-11) 
  6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9)

Thanks to Jacksonville's 24-12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the 5-10 Jaguars are now likely to pick between 5 and 10 regardless of next Sunday's result vs. the Colts. There is a chance if the Dolphins win and the Jaguars lose that Jacksonville jumps up to the No. 5 selection, but that is the highest pick the Jaguars can have.

If Jacksonville had beaten Atlanta, the team would have fallen out of the top 10 completely heading into Week 17 because the team's picking from 7 through 9 all have less than six wins. So essentially, Jacksonville's Week 16 game was extremely impactful in terms of draft slot because it could have moved them up or down at least four spots.

Jacksonville also got a boost from the Arizona Cardinals beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-13. If Arizona had lost, Jacksonville would have the No. 7 pick as of today instead of the No. 6 pick.

As for the Rams, their 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was huge for Jacksonville. It officially eliminated the Rams from the postseason and guaranteed the Rams' pick won't be higher than No. 20. 

Los Angeles (8-7) will likely finish with the No. 19 or No. 20 draft pick, giving Jacksonville two picks within a 10-to-15 span of picks. Their loss on Sunday secured Jacksonville having two premium picks as opposed to having their second draft pick at the end of the first round. 

Week 17 will finalize the top 20 of the NFL Draft, and Jacksonville has a number of games to watch in terms of how it may ultimately affect them. Week 16 had a large impact, and this next Sunday should be no different. 

