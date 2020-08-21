How Does Doug Marrone Think The Jaguars Offensive Line Has Progressed So Far?

For any offense to be successful, stability and effectiveness along the offensive line are paramount. And for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense to take its next step, it is no different.

With one of the major talking points of the Jaguars' offseason being the offensive line, it is far from surprising to see a focus has been made on the unit during the early stages of training camp. And now that pads are finally on, Jacksonville's coaching staff is able to see just how well the group is gelling in its second year under offensive line coach George Warhop.

While the Jaguars got hit or miss results from its offensive line in 2019, specifically in the red zone and in goal line situations, the consensus among the team has been that the unit is prepared to make a leap this year thanks to continuity and individual improvements.

The team is returning all five starters from the final 14 games of the 2019 season, along with veteran backup Tyler Shatley and third-year offensive lineman Will Richardson, who started two games at left tackle and rotated at right guard.

But while the team is returning each of its key offensive linemen, and therefore has stability, it is still fair to say the Jaguars need to see substantial improvement compared to last season. While Jacksonville's line had its fair share of bright spots (Brandon Linder, Jawaan Taylor), it still had bouts of inconsistency and only paved the way for three rushing touchdowns in 16 games.

So, with improvement not only expected but required, how has the unit looked in training camp so far? To head coach Doug Marrone, there has been some encouraging signs, despite it still being early in the process.

"But I will say this, somewhere along the line of whatever happened after the season until now, that group has changed in a positive way," Marrone said Thursday.

"I think that group, from what I’ve seen, and this I know for a fact: A, that group is stronger, so they’re a little bit more powerful now on sleds and things of that nature."

Along with being stronger, Marrone also said he thinks the offensive line looks more athletic overall, which he said is a testament to their hard work during the offseason. But maybe most importantly, the Jaguars also have their entire offensive line on hand, while last year they were without Robinson for periods of time.

"I’ve seen a lot of improvement technically, I think we have guys that were injured, like Cam [Robinson] just trying to survive and technically. But now, technically, I see us continuing to get better, continuing to stress that, which I think is going to help us," Marrone said.

Of course, the Jaguars offensive line will have to continue to show positive signs as training camp truly kicks into gear. Thursday was the first of what would be six consecutive practices, meaning the offensive line and the rest of the team are truly entering the dog days of training camp.

What also needs to be factored in is the fact that the Jaguars are still transitioning to a new offensive scheme under Jay Gruden. Gruden's playbook means the third offensive scheme in as many years for Jacksonville's offensive line, but the Jaguars can at least point to the fact that Warhop has a year with the group under his belt already.

"So, I’m not ready to anoint this group, per se, but I’m extremely happy with the way they’re working, the way they’re preparing and right now in their progression," Marrone said.

"Do we have a long way to go? Absolutely. But I think that group is—but to me, it’s the right thing. You know, [Jaguars Offensive Line Coach] George Warhop is an excellent football coach. Last year was his first year with that group. This is his second year; this is when you should see the development between the player and the coach, and those players develop."

While it won't be until Week 1 vs. the Indianapolis Colts that the Jaguars are able to see just how much their offensive line has progressed, it is fair to say Marrone is at least pleased with what he has seen from the unit so far. They may still have a long way to go, which should be expected at this point, but that is a more positive development than if Marrone was disappointed with the group.