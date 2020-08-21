SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

How Does Doug Marrone Think The Jaguars Offensive Line Has Progressed So Far?

John Shipley

For any offense to be successful, stability and effectiveness along the offensive line are paramount. And for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense to take its next step, it is no different.  

With one of the major talking points of the Jaguars' offseason being the offensive line, it is far from surprising to see a focus has been made on the unit during the early stages of training camp. And now that pads are finally on, Jacksonville's coaching staff is able to see just how well the group is gelling in its second year under offensive line coach George Warhop.

While the Jaguars got hit or miss results from its offensive line in 2019, specifically in the red zone and in goal line situations, the consensus among the team has been that the unit is prepared to make a leap this year thanks to continuity and individual improvements.

The team is returning all five starters from the final 14 games of the 2019 season, along with veteran backup Tyler Shatley and third-year offensive lineman Will Richardson, who started two games at left tackle and rotated at right guard. 

But while the team is returning each of its key offensive linemen, and therefore has stability, it is still fair to say the Jaguars need to see substantial improvement compared to last season. While Jacksonville's line had its fair share of bright spots (Brandon Linder, Jawaan Taylor), it still had bouts of inconsistency and only paved the way for three rushing touchdowns in 16 games. 

So, with improvement not only expected but required, how has the unit looked in training camp so far? To head coach Doug Marrone, there has been some encouraging signs, despite it still being early in the process.

"But I will say this, somewhere along the line of whatever happened after the season until now, that group has changed in a positive way," Marrone said Thursday. 

"I think that group, from what I’ve seen, and this I know for a fact: A, that group is stronger, so they’re a little bit more powerful now on sleds and things of that nature."

Along with being stronger, Marrone also said he thinks the offensive line looks more athletic overall, which he said is a testament to their hard work during the offseason. But maybe most importantly, the Jaguars also have their entire offensive line on hand, while last year they were without Robinson for periods of time.

"I’ve seen a lot of improvement technically, I think we have guys that were injured, like Cam [Robinson] just trying to survive and technically. But now, technically, I see us continuing to get better, continuing to stress that, which I think is going to help us," Marrone said.

Of course, the Jaguars offensive line will have to continue to show positive signs as training camp truly kicks into gear. Thursday was the first of what would be six consecutive practices, meaning the offensive line and the rest of the team are truly entering the dog days of training camp. 

What also needs to be factored in is the fact that the Jaguars are still transitioning to a new offensive scheme under Jay Gruden. Gruden's playbook means the third offensive scheme in as many years for Jacksonville's offensive line, but the Jaguars can at least point to the fact that Warhop has a year with the group under his belt already. 

"So, I’m not ready to anoint this group, per se, but I’m extremely happy with the way they’re working, the way they’re preparing and right now in their progression," Marrone said.  

"Do we have a long way to go? Absolutely. But I think that group is—but to me, it’s the right thing. You know, [Jaguars Offensive Line Coach] George Warhop is an excellent football coach. Last year was his first year with that group. This is his second year; this is when you should see the development between the player and the coach, and those players develop."

While it won't be until Week 1 vs. the Indianapolis Colts that the Jaguars are able to see just how much their offensive line has progressed, it is fair to say Marrone is at least pleased with what he has seen from the unit so far. They may still have a long way to go, which should be expected at this point, but that is a more positive development than if Marrone was disappointed with the group.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Still Sorting Through Backup Quarterback Position

Who will be Jacksonville's No. 2 quarterback this year? That is a question the Jaguars are still trying to answer.

John Shipley

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Shoots Down 'Unsubstantiated' Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumor

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell had strong words for Michael Lombardi's Yannick Ngakoue report from Wednesday.

John Shipley

The DJ Chark Show: Observations and Notes From the Jaguars' Thursday Practice

Thursday's practice featured an absolutely dominant day from DJ Chark, along with a few other observations worth noting.

John Shipley

Jaguars Sit Two Players, Return Two More, Including K'Lavon Chaisson

The Jacksonville Jaguars return two defensive stars from the injured list and rest two more as Jaguars enter long practice week stretch.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Place TE Josh Oliver on Injured Reserve, Ending His Season

Josh Oliver will be on injured reserve after sustaining a broken bone in his foot, leading to a tough break for Jacksonville's offense.

John Shipley

Jaguars Activate Two Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Second-year running back Ryquell Armstead is back on the active roster and off of the Reserve/COVD-19 list.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Could Be 'Extremely Close' to Trading Yannick Ngakoue

Jacksonville has some major needs along the defensive line, and could be even closer to losing another key member of their front, according to The Athletic's Michael Lombardi.

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Mailbag: Status of the Roster From Training Camp

With the Jaguars firmly in the middle of training camp, what takeaways can we have from how the team and its players have performed thus far?

John Shipley

Should the Jaguars Explore the Possibility of Signing Jadeveon Clowney?

With so many question marks along the defensive line, should the Jaguars look into signing Jadeveon Clowney?

John Shipley

by

Brookcyclones

Jaguars' TE Coach Clarifies Tyler Eifert's Role in Offense: 'We Expect Him to be Split Out'

Look for Tyler Eifert to be primarily a pass-catcher and route-runner for the Jaguars this season, with the hope to make him one of the team's key passing weapons.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley