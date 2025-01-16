How Does Draft Expert Believe Jaguars Should Tackle 2025 NFL Draft?
There are no shortage of options for the Jaguars when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thanks to owning a top-5 pick and some of the best draft ammo of any team in the NFL entering the offseason, the Jaguars can go in plenty of different directions in April.
As a result, the next 100 or so days will all be about debating what needs the Jaguars need to prioritize first and foremost.
Do the Jaguars look to add to their offensive weaponry like they did with Brian Thomas Jr? Do they invest in the trenches and add either an offensive or defensive lineman in the first round for the third time in the last four years?
It surely means there will be plenty of back-and-forth for what direction the Jaguars should go when it comes to April, and some people already have some ideas.
When looking at how each team should attack the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN's Matt Miller had one key idea for the Jaguars: Defense, defense, and more defense.
"Jacksonville should be all-in on improving the defense with an early draft pick. Colorado's Travis Hunter is a unique target here, thanks to his ability to not only play cornerback -- he had four interceptions this season -- but also help at wide receiver," Miller said. "Filling a crucial hole on defense while assisting Lawrence is a win-win proposition."
It makes sense, too. The Jaguars need to fix a secondary that was shredded week in and week out, and Hunter would greatly improve the overall talent level of a solid Jaguars roster that is a bit weak in terms of blue chip talents.
With that said, the Jaguars have to hope and pray Hunter even falls to No. 5 overall. It feels highly unlikely this happens since Hunter is an elite prospect and is likely the runaway favorite to be the top prospect in the class, which gives him a fighting chance to go No. 1 overall.
But even if a quarterback or two go before Hunter, the Jaguars would still need the New York Giants and New England Patriots to pass on Hunter. As of right now, that feels unlikely at best.
