How Does Jaguars' Doug Pederson Feel About Winless Start?
After entering the season with high expectations, the Jacksonville Jaguars have started 0-2. If losing both games to start the season was not enough, the Jaguars lost two winnable games, most recently an 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
The Jaguars lost to a Browns team that arguably struggled more than they did in Week 1.
The Jaguars have lost seven of their last eight regular-season games, dating back to last season. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says he has not thought much about the team’s recent skid and refuses to let the losses pile up and get to him.
“Well, I hadn’t thought about it until you said it, so. You know what? I don’t let it affect me,” Pederson said. “I just know it’s a business that is one week—it’s a week-to-week business, and we’ve talked about this a lot. The thing for me, too, is yes, we’ve got to correct the negatives and the things that are going wrong, but I’ve also got to look at the positive in what’s being put out there.”
Pederson said that although the Jaguars are 0-2 and lost two winnable games, the losses happened for different reasons. Pederson also noted that the Jaguars had the game against the Miami Dolphins in hand until they fumbled on the Dolphins’ two-yard line.
For Pederson, the Jaguars' losses have as much to do with their mistakes as what their opponents are doing.
“I think it’s a different ballgame in Miami, as you guys know if we don’t fumble on the two-yard line,” Pederson said. “I think this week, if we get a chance to score and not kick that field goal there, we take the lead and potentially win yesterday’s game despite the mistakes. It’s a little bit of a fine line; I understand that. But we are where we are right now, as you mentioned, 1-7, and it’s something that we’ve just got to focus on Buffalo this week.”
The Jaguars head north to play the Buffalo Bills this week. Through the first two games, the Bills have averaged the third-most points in the National Football League. The Jaguars must find a way to stop beating themselves if they hope to have a chance at securing their first win of the season.
