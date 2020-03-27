How Does MMQB Perceive the Jaguars' Offseason Needs?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had anything but a quiet offseason in 2020. The team hasn't made giant splashes in free agency like in past years, but they have transformed the roster in a major way in a matter of weeks through departures.

Gone are Nick Foles, Calais Campbell, and A.J. Bouye, each former veteran started traded for a day three draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In addition to the departure of these three key players, starting nose tackle Marcell Dareus had his 2020 team option declined.

Jacksonville already had plenty of roster holes entering this offseason, but they created a few more by depositing pricey veterans on other teams. But in return, the Jaguars shed some cap space and built ammo for the 2020 NFL Draft, a draft in which they now have 12 picks.

Thanks to the freed up cap space, the Jaguars have signed inside linebacker Joe Schobert to be the new starting Mike. They have also added other veterans such as tight end Tyler Eifert, nose tackle Al Woods, and defensive lineman Rodney Gunter.

With the massive overhaul of the Jaguars' roster, The Monday Morning Quarterback has reviewed the Jaguars' needs for the rest of the offseason to gauge how the Jaguars could choose to attack the final days of March and the entirety of April.

"The Jags still have an NFL-quality roster, but with salary cap woes forcing them into a significant rebuilding effort, it’d be quicker to state the needs they don’t have: offensive line and linebacker," Andy Benoit wrote.

With the addition of Schobert, Benoit is right on the money in terms of linebacker no longer being a pressing need. The Jaguars are still high on Myles Jack and hope a change to weakside linebacker can help him unlock his potential, while Schobert is already locked in as the starting middle linebacker.

"Everything else is in play. It’ll be interesting to see the types of players Jacksonville picks," Benoit wrote. "Knowing that they almost made a coaching change last season, does Jacksonville’s front office just draft the most talented prospects possible, hoping they can fit in any system? Or, do they plan for the best and go about things as if Marrone is sticking around long-term, in which case their draft decisions would take “scheme fit” into consideration?"

This is a strong point and serves as a reminder that the draft can often serve as a way for coaches and executives to try to build job security. With Marrone's back against the wall, would he opt for players who are deemed better "fits", or prefer the best overall players?

The Jaguars' past in drafting under general manager Dave Caldwell suggests the Jaguars won't place too much of an emphasis on scheme fit and will value overall talent much more. For example, Josh Allen was a questionable fit for the Jaguars' 4-3 defensive scheme coming out of college due to being closer in style to a 3-4 outside linebacker, but the Jaguars bet on Allen's talent and disregarded scheme fit. 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles later, it seems like that was a good bet.

While Marrone and Caldwell are unlikely to target players who are too far off from the style of player they are looking for, the Jaguars are being honest when they say they try to take the best player available.

"If the Jags are drafting for Marrone’s system, which is coordinated by Jay Gruden on offense and Todd Wash on defense, then they need receivers and tight ends with reliable route running acumen (Gruden’s designs can take it from there) and defenders with the speed and quickness to fill out a mostly straightforward zone scheme that’s predicated on out-executing opponents," Benoit wrote.

This is another strong point by Benoit because these are the archetypes the Jaguars have always targeted on defense. The Jaguars have been more than willing to sacrifice size and strength for speed and agility at all levels of the defense in the past, and this shouldn't be expected to change this year since Todd Wash is returning to coordinate the defense.

With all of these needs in terms of scheme fits and roster holes in mind, who should the Jaguars target early in the draft? Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling picked out a few players who make sense in the top-100.

"Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy is a fit in Gruden’s offense and a fine complement for D.J. Chark. They might also be able to get LSU’s Justin Jefferson if they hold off on a receiver until Pick 20," Gramling wrote. "If they address the pass rush in Round 1, Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos fits with that 20th pick; if they wait until Day 2, Syracuse’s Alton Robinson and Florida’s Jonathan Greenard make sense. Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Utah’s Jaylon Johnson are both fits in Wash’s version of the Cover-3, as is Virginia’s Bryce Hall if they wait until Round 2."

With the Jaguars adding so much defensive depth through free agency, it is actually realistic to see the Jaguars taking a wide receiver with the No. 9 or 20 picks. Jerry Jeudy has the route running acumen, yard after the catch ability, and versatility to thrive in a Gruden offense, as Grambling noted. Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are widely considered to be the top two wide receivers in the draft, and it would be a big move for the Jaguars' offense to see Caldwell make one of them the first wide receiver drafted in the first round during his Jaguars tenure.

Grambling notes the Jaguars will have to address their pass rush at some point, which is expected due to the likely departure of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons, but he stated this month that he doesn't want to sign a long-term contract with the Jaguars. If Ngakoue is going to leave via a trade following the Jaguars placing the franchise tag on him, they will need to invest in a replacement early on.

