How Far Will Jaguars Go to Improve?
The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a game that got out of hand fast for the Jaguars. The Bills’ high-powered offense was on full display for the entire country. However, so was the Jaguars’ anemic offense, and it was not pretty.
The unit barely put up a fight in the road matchup, where they knew coming in that they would have to score points to be competitive.
After starting the season with high hopes, the Jaguars remain winless after three weeks. Some would argue that the Jaguars are not living up to expectations.
However, Pederson believes the Jaguars have the correct players to be successful. He noted that the players in the locker room are doing their best, regardless of whether or not they are living up to expectations.
“I mean, it's possible [that the team is not successfully handling expectations,] I guess. I don't know,” Pederson said. “Sometimes you want it bad enough, you know. Listen, I know the locker room. They're hurting, too, just like I am. They want to win, and they want it bad enough, too. We've got the right guys. It's not like we don't. The right guys are in the room and the right leaders.
“We just have to -- I have to figure out a way to get more out of them, right? It's not more from practicing harder, longer. It's not that. It's just getting more, whether it's leadership during games, you know, how they address the team, whatever that looks like, right? Those are things I got to figure out.”
As the team sits at 0-3, hoping to turn the season around before it is too late, Pederson made it clear that while many things will play into his decisions in the future, everything is on the table. He plans to evaluate many aspects of the team to reassess how to move forward best.
“I mean, you say everything is on the table, we got to take a look at injury,” Pederson said. “You know, tonight we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It's all things we have to evaluate as we move forward.”
