SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 8 Games?

John Shipley

The 2020 season is now 50% over. At 1-7, the Jaguars have just eight games left to attempt to salvage anything from their mostly miserable season. And while they do so, we will continue to see patterns begin to develop on both sides of the ball -- especially on offense.

Using data from Pro Football Reference we will look at targets, target share, air yards and much more as we dive into Jacksonville's passing game and what it means for the offense moving forward. With that said, here is how the Jaguars have distributed the ball through four weeks.

Targets

According to PFR, the Jaguars have distributed 291 targets to their skill players through the first 7 games. Here is how those targets have been divided. It is important to note that DJ Chark has played seven games. We will also list target market share, which shows the percentage of targets a player has gotten.

Player
Targets
Target Market Share

DJ Chark

53

18.21%

Keelan Cole

42

14.43%

Laviska Shenault 

39

13.40%

James Robinson

34

11.68%

Chris Conley

34

11.68%

Tyler Eifert

28

9.62%

Chris Thompson

23

7.90%

James O'Shaughnessy

20

6.87%

Collin Johnson

13

4.47%

Bruce Miller

2

0.69%

Tyler Davis

2

0.69%

Dede Westbrook

1

0.34%

This week there is no change at all in the order of which the Jaguars' skill players rank in terms of targets. With that said, we do see DJ Chark's target share jump up several percentage points compared to the week before. Considering Chark saw 12 targets -- his second-highest total of the season -- this isn't surprising. He now has 33 targets over the last three games, showing just how much of the offense has run through him. 

Completed Air Yards/Air Yard %

Air yards is a great stat that shows the yardage a pass travels in the air before it is caught by a player. It essentially helps show the impact that yards after catch have on specific plays and with specific players. For instance, a 50-yard catch looks different if it is a catch-and-run on a screen than it would if it was a downfield pass. The total distance that a football is thrown beyond the line of scrimmage to the point of reception is air yards, and it shows which players are getting the deep shots in the offense. It should be noted that this specific usage of the metric focuses on completions.

So with that in mind, who is leading Jacksonville in air yards (1,166) and air yard percentage? We use PFR data to find the answer.

Player
Air Yards
Air Yard %

DJ Chark

343

29.42%

Keelan Cole

278

23.84%

Chris Conley

166

14.24%

Laviska Shenault

142

12.18%

James O'Shaughnessy

108

9.26%

Tyler Eifert

72

6.17%

Collin Johnson

53

4.55%

Chris Thompson

39

3.34%

Dede Westbrook

4

0.34%

Tyler Davis

0

N/A.

Bruce Miller

-1

N/A.

James Robinson

-30

N/A,

DJ Chark was trailing Keelan Cole by 23 yards in this category entering the week. His giant performance in Week 9, however, launched him toward the No. 1 air yards spot in 2020, in large part due to the 73-yard touchdown he caught from Jake Luton. Otherwise, there are no real surprises or changes here compared to the week before.

Yards After Catch/Yards After Catch Per Reception

This one doesn't require any explanation. It is simply the yards a receiver has gotten this year once they have completed a catch. Here is how the Jaguars' skill players have ranked in that regard so far, with their yards after catch per reception in parentheses. Data per PFR.

Player
Yards After Catch
Yards After Catch Per Reception

James Robinson

255

9.4

Laviska Shenault

181

6.0

Chris Conley

110

5.0

Chris Thompson

107

5.4

Keelan Cole

102

3.5

DJ Chark

94

2.8

Tyler Eifert

69

4.6

James O'Shaughnessy

48

3.0

Collin Johnson

16

2.3

Bruce Miller

3

3.0

Dede Westbrook

0

0

Tyler Davis

0

0

The Chris duo -- Chris Thompson and Chris Conley -- leaped Keelan Cole in total yards after catch this week. The Jaguars saw each player pick up significant gains after the catch against Houston, making it little surprise they got a bump over Cole, who caught only one pass for six yards. Chark picked over twice his season-long total of yards after the catch in Week 9, getting 52 yards after the catch vs. Houston after having just 42 combined yards after the catch in the previous six games.

First Downs/First Down %

Another self-explanatory one, this will keep track of first downs recorded by each skill player and which percentage of the team's first downs that they hold. According to PFR, the Jaguars have recorded 108 first downs through the air.

Player
First Downs
First Down %

DJ Chark

22

20.37%

Laviska Shenault

19

17.59%

Keelan Cole

18

16.67%

Chris Conley

14

12.96%

James Robinson

10

9.26%

Tyler Eifert

8

7.41%

James O'Shaughnessy

6

5.56

Chris Thompson

5

4.63%

Collin Johnson

5

4.63%

Bruce Miller

1

0.93%

Dede Westbrook

0

0%

Tyler Davis

0

0%

When the Jaguars need a first down, they have typically gone to either Laviska Shenault or DJ Chark. Shenault played just 10 snaps against Houston, so Chark picked up the slack and caught four first downs to put himself in the top role. Chris Conley also caught 3 after entering the week with 11 first downs through seven games.

Passer Rating When Targeted

One of the most interesting stats of all is passer rating when targeted. It helps put into perspective which receivers the quarterback is having the most success when passing to, while also the ones who are the most disastrous players to target. Here is how Jacksonville's skill group shapes up in this department, via PFR.

Player
Passer Rating When Targeted

James Robinson

113.8

Keelan Cole

111.2

Laviska Shenault

109.2

Chris Thompson

107.6

DJ Chark

105.6

Chris Conley

87.4

Dede Westbrook

83.3

James O'Shaughnessy

78.3

Tyler Eifert

64.7

Collin Johnson

62.7

Bruce Miller

56.2

Tyler Davis

39.6

James O'Shaughnessy had a passer rating of 100.7 when targeted entering Week 9, but this went down a good bit after Jake Luton threw an interception when targeting O'Shaughnessy on Sunday. It wasn't O'Shaughnessy's fault in any form or fashion, but his number takes a fall regardless. 

Average Depth of Target

The last metric we will look at is the average depth of target, which explains itself in the name. It is the average distance of a pass when a player is targeted, taking both completions and incompletions into account. It shows which players are getting targeted downfield and which are being used on shorter plays. Via data from PFR, here is how the Jaguars rank through seven weeks.

Player
Average Depth of Target

DJ Chark

13.5

Tyler Davis

13.5

Chris Conley

11.6

Keelan Cole

11.5

Collin Johnson

8.4

James O'Shaughnessy

7.4

Tyler Eifert

7.4

Laviska Shenault

5.6

Dede Westbrook

4.0

Chris Thompson

2.8

James Robinson

-1.2

Bruce Miller

-1.5

DJ Chark takes his place back at the top of the average depth of target list, mostly because of the deep shot the Jaguars called for him at the start of the game and his multiple 15+ yard gains. Chris Conley's fell by over two yards, but that was because the Jaguars targeted him more and used him in a more traditional way with Laviska Shenault out. 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Predictions for Jaguars Vs. Packers: Robinson Runs Wild

We think James Robinson is in for a big week against the Packers -- along with a host of other predictions.

John Shipley

Marcedes Lewis on Being Released by Jaguars in 2018: ‘I Didn’t Understand It for a Long Time’

The best tight end in Jaguars history was released like a bottom of the roster type player in 2018, a move that the Jaguars legend said he didn't get over for close to a year.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: What Has Been the Defining Moment of 2020 For Each Team?

Which moments throughout 2020 has defined the season of the Jacksonville Jaguars and each of their three divisional rivals?

John Shipley

3 Jaguars Defensive Keys to Stymie the Packers and Aaron Rodgers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tall task on Sunday, facing the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. How do you stop a Hall of Famer? Use his strengths against him.

KassidyHill

3 Offensive Keys as Jaguars Prepare a Balanced Attack For Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Wisconsin this weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers. A young group headlined by two rookies (Jake Luton and James Robinson) look to build off their standout statistical performance last week and pull the upset versus the Packers.

KassidyHill

Jaguars-Packers: Green Bay's Alexander "Doubtful," Jackson "Questionable" For Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars next opponent, the Green Bay Packers, will likely be without their top corner and could even possibly be without their top two corner duo.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Injury Update: Laviska Shenault Ruled Out, Brandon Linder Questionable

Five players are ruled out and two are questionable for Jaguars vs. Packers on Sunday, which leads to a lengthy injury report for the visiting team.

John Shipley

Jaguars 2020 Midseason Awards: Who Earns Honors on Jacksonville’s Defense?

The Jaguars have arguably the worst defense in the NFL, but we still take a look at the midseason point of the roster and determine who has been the best performers.

John Shipley

Jay Gruden Explains What the Jaguars Miss Without Laviska Shenault on the Field

If the Jaguars ever don't have wide receiver Laviska Shenault on the field, things in the offense will look much different, Jay ruden said this week.

John Shipley

The Maturation Of DJ Chark

Following his rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars receiver DJ Chark realized it was time to do some growing up. So he's spent the past two years working on doing just that. The result has changed he, his family and the Jaguars for the better.

KassidyHill