Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 9 Games?

John Shipley

Another week is in the books for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have now falled to 1-8 after a 24-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. With four more quarters of football now on the record, even more patterns in the Jaguars' offense data have emerged. 

Using data from Pro Football Reference we will look at targets, target share, air yards and much more as we dive into Jacksonville's passing game and what it means for the offense moving forward. With that said, here is how the Jaguars have distributed the ball through nine weeks.

Targets

According to PFR, the Jaguars have distributed 325 targets to their skill players through the first 9 games. Here is how those targets have been divided. It is important to note that DJ Chark has played seven games. We will also list target market share, which shows the percentage of targets a player has gotten.

Player name
Targets
Target Market Share

DJ Chark

58

17.85%

Keelan Cole

49

15.08%

Chris Conley

42

12.92%

Laviska Shenault

39

12%

James Robinson

39

12%

Tyler Eifert

32

9.85%

Chris Thompson

23

7.08%

James O'Shaughnessy

21

6.46%

Collin Johnson

13

4%

Bruce Miller

2

0.62%

Dare Ogunbowale

2

0.62%

Tyler Davis

2

0.62%

Terry Godwin

2

0.62%

Dede Westbrook

1

0.31%

Air Yards/Air Yard %

Air yards is a great stat that shows the yardage a pass travels in the air before it is caught by a player. It essentially helps show the impact that yards after catch have on specific plays and with specific players. For instance, a 50-yard catch looks different if it is a catch-and-run on a screen than it would if it was a downfield pass. The total distance that a football is thrown beyond the line of scrimmage to the point of reception is air yards, and it shows which players are getting the deep shots in the offense. It should be noted that this specific usage of the metric focuses on completions.

So with that in mind, who is leading Jacksonville in air yards (1,259) and air yard percentage? We use PFR data to find the answer.

Player
Air Yards
Air Yard %

DJ Chark

363

28.83%

Keelan Cole

305

24.23%

Chris Conley

195

15.49%

Laviska Shenault

142

11.28%

James O'Shaughnessy

108

8.58%

Tyler Eifert

85

6.75%

Collin Johnson

53

4.21%

Dede Westbrook

39

3.1%

Dede Westbrook

4

0.32%

Tyler Davis

0

0%

Terry Godwin  

0

0%

Bruce Miller

-1

N/A

Dare Ogunbowale

-1

N/A

James Robinson

-33

N/A

Yards After Catch/Yards After Catch Per Reception

This one doesn't require any explanation. It is simply the yards a receiver has gotten this year once they have completed a catch. Here is how the Jaguars' skill players have ranked in that regard so far, with their yards after catch per reception in parentheses. Data per PFR.

Player
Yards After Catch
Yards After Catch Per Reception

James Robinson

261

9.0

Laviska Shenault

181

6.0

DJ Chark

130

3.5

Chris Conley

124

4.8

Keelan Cole

122

3.6

Chris Thompson

107

5.4

Tyler Eifert

71

4.2

James O'Shaughnessy

48

3.0

Collin Johnson

16

2.3

Dare Ogunbowale

6

6.0

Bruce Miller

3

3.0

Dede Westbrook

0

0.0

Tyler Davis

0

N/A

Terry Godwin

0

N/A

First Downs/First Down %

Another self-explanatory one, this will keep track of first downs recorded by each skill player and which percentage of the team's passing first downs that they hold. According to PFR, the Jaguars have recorded 118 first downs through the air.

Player
First Downs
First Down %

DJ Chark

26

22.03%

Keelan Cole

21

17.8%

Laviska Shenault

19

16.1%

Chris Conley

16

13.56%

James Robinson

10

8.47%

Tyler Eifert

8

6.78%

James O'Shaughnessy

6

5.08

Chris Thompson

5

4.24%

Collin Johnson

5

4.24%

Dare Ogunbowale

1

0.85%

Bruce Miller

1

0.85%

Dede Westbrook

0

0%

Tyler Davis

0

0%

Terry Godwin

0

0%

Passer Rating When Targeted

One of the most interesting stats of all is passer rating when targeted. It helps put into perspective which receivers the quarterback is having the most success when passing to, while also the ones who are the most disastrous players to target. Here is how Jacksonville's skill group shapes up in this department, via PFR.

Player
Passer Rating When Targeted

Keelan Cole

114.9

Laviska Shenault

109.2

Chris Thompson

107.6

DJ Chark

106.5

James Robinson

105.5

Chris Conley

83.3

Dede Westbrook

83.3

James O'Shaughnessy

76.7

Collin Johnson

62.7

Dare Ogunbowale

56.2

Bruce Miller

56.2

Tyler Eifert

51.0

Tyler Davis

39.6

Terry Godwin

39.6

Average Depth of Target

The last metric we will look at is the average depth of target, which explains itself in the name. It is the average distance of a pass when a player is targeted, taking both completions and incompletions into account. It shows which players are getting targeted downfield and which are being used on shorter plays. Via data from PFR, here is how the Jaguars rank through nine games.

Player
Average Depth of Target

Terry Godwin

14.5

Tyler Davis

13.5

DJ Chark

13.4

Keelan Cole

10.5

Chris Conley

10.4

Collin Johnson

8.4

James O'Shaughnessy

7.4

Tyler Eifert

7.4

Laviska Shenault

5.6

Dede Westbrook

4.0

Chris Thompson

2.8

Dare Ogunbowale

2.5

James Robinson

-1.2

Bruce Miller

-1.5

