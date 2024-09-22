How Improvement Jaguars Franchise Star Could Spark Turnaround
The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to win a game after starting the season with two losses that likely would have been won if the Jaguars played marginally better on both sides of the ball.
The Jaguars are 0-2; both losses came by less than a touchdown in games where the Jaguars gave up multiple sacks and had ill-advised turnovers.
After barely completing half of his passes for 162 yards in the season’s first game against the Miami Dolphins and completing less than half of his passes for 220 yards against the Cleveland Browns, Lawrence says there are multiple areas he can improve as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills.
“Yeah, I think for me, just going back to the last game, I thought I didn't play great early,” Lawrence said. “I missed a couple of throws early in the game on third down that I needed to make to keep us on the field, to keep our defense off the field and just get into a rhythm. I think that was a big piece of it and just consistency like I've been saying. I think that there are things in my game that I'm doing well right now that I wanted to do well this season that I've made in emphasis and there are some other parts where I still need to work.
“Consistency on some footwork stuff, some timing, just my eyes on certain plays, not getting too fast or too far ahead of some plays or progressions. I think there are a few things definitely to work on. I think it's the same message for myself as it is for the whole offense, and our team is just a couple of little things, but you've got to do them, and you've got to be consistent, and those little things get you beat. So, I think that that's the emphasis, it's just the details and the consistency and doing the right thing every play. It's not going to be perfect, there’s going to be mistakes, but really putting an emphasis on those little details because they matter, and they show up in games.”
