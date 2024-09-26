How Jaguars Coach, Star QB Are Working Through Tough Times
The Jacksonville Jaguars are working through the difficulties of a winless start to the season. Every facet of the Jaguars team has played subpar at one point or another. Few things have gone right for Jacksonville this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Luckily for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he has a head coach who once played quarterback in the National Football League. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson fully understands what Lawrence goes through every week.
Having a head coach who once played quarterback professionally is a luxury few quarterbacks are fortunate to have.
“Yeah, I think it's really nice to have a coach that played quarterback because he understands,” Lawrence said. “Like I said after the game, I'm not happy with how I've played. I know that I have more to give, and I need to make more plays for this team. Your quarterback just has to play well to give you a shot to win every week.
“I understand that, and that's my job. So, I own that. But in the situations where maybe I don't play my best, or there's certain plays that didn't have a good result, Coach can understand what I'm seeing out there. He's been in that position. He's seen, he knows football, he knows offense, he knows what's going on.”
Lawrence noted the differences of playing for a former NFL quarterback who is now the team’s head coach compared to one who did not play the position professionally. The veteran quarterback says the difference between the two situations is night and day.
“I think that helps at times," Lawrence said. "If you have a coach that doesn't really understand, and they just see the result of the play, and it's like, what's going on here? He really understands what I'm saying, ‘Well, hey, this is what happened, this is what I saw.’ And maybe it's not right, but I’ve still got to make the play. But he understands kind of what I'm seeing and what's happening.
“So, I think that helps when there are times of when we're struggling a little bit. Him having that perspective has helped me, and really, our whole staff has been pretty good about just continuing to trust me even if we get in a little bit of a rut and I’m maybe not playing my best, just continuing to trust me, keep putting the ball in my hands. I know that we're going to come out of this for the better, but we’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ve got to put the work in this week.”
