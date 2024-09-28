How Jaguars Coach Will Utilize Youth in Divisional Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) prepare for a Week 4 matchup on the road against divisional opponent, Houston Texans (2-1), in need for a season defining win. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen spoke to the media regarding a few injuries and players that will step up in key roles.
The Jaguars lost one of the league's top defensive players last week against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Foye Oluokun will miss several weeks after suffering plantar facitis, a ligament connect heel and toe. Nielsen appreciated how crucial Oluokun has been but understands the loss for his defense.
"It’s a big challenge," Nielsen said. "He’s done a really good job this year. He’s made a ton of plays, flying around, getting his hands on footballs and disrupting and everything. So, a really good player. Wish we had him. We don’t. Next-man-up mentality. Next guys will go in there and they’ll do a good job. Look forward to getting him back as soon as we can.”
Taking over in the starting spot for Oluokun will be second-year linebacker, Ventrell Miller, who has seen some action this year and has impressed some people in the Jaguars locker room. He will be tasked with a much larger role this weekend.
“The good thing is that he’s played in the first three games before this happened," Nielsen said regarding the replacement. "So, he has some game experience. He’s been out there with the guys calling the huddle and things like that. So, that’ll be a seamless transition. As far as the player, he’s an explosive guy. He’s been running and hitting. He had a really good training camp. He's made some good plays the first couple of games, so we're very confident that he'll get out there and pick right up where Foye left off."
A positive sign for the Jaguars defense, is the return of safety, Darnell Savage, who was out the past two weeks with a quadricep injury. In his sixth season, Savage has nine career interceptions and 34 pass deflections. Nielsen was over the moon to have him back in the starting lineup.
"The veteran leadership, the energy, he's fresh," Nielsen said. "That combination, experienced player, he's played in our system, and he's played a lot of years in the league. So, you can never replace the experience with youth. So, it's good to have him back. It really is. Fired up to see him. Today, yesterday, he was great running around. So, he's an explosive guy. He's a great matchup for us against anybody. Excellent speed, good tackler, things like that. Then our ability in the packages to move him around, you see him at safety a little bit, nickel, move him all over the place. So, that gives us a little bit more versatility.”
A supreme matchup in the trenches will be the battle between Texans' offensive tackle, Laremy Tunsil, and the Jaguars' defensive end, Josh Hines-Allen. These two will go at it all afternoon.
“Sure, Josh has just got to play within himself in his own game and not let the matchup get too big. Just focus on yourself, his pass rush plan, getting off on the football, things like that and executing. Sometimes some players will make it more than what it really is. So, Josh is in great head space. He's played the gap before. He's very confident. But it's going to be a good battle. Laremy is a good player. He's a really good player. So, we're looking forward to seeing it. I'm really looking forward to seeing the battle. It’s going to be good. I know Josh will be ready for sure.”
As a team, the Jaguars are allowing 28.3 points per game which is fourth-worst in the NFL. However, they are facing a Texans team that has not lit up the scoreboard this season, averaging just above 18 points per game. Even starting 0-3, the vibes are still high in Jacksonville heading into a tough game.
“Yeah, we feel we have a good match up," Nielsen said. "We're going to play fundamentals and technique. We're going to do what we do. We always have a wrinkle or two for the opponent. But it's all about going out there, playing confident in our fundamentals and technique, playing within the scheme and just executing our job. I mean, that's what this game is. We’ve got to execute at a high level. That's the National Football League, week-in and week-out. So that's been our focus.”
