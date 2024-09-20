How Jaguars' History with Week 3 Opponent Could Be Beneficial
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills are on opposite ends of the standings, as one is winless and the other is undefeated. Although things do not look promising for the Jaguars, it is still early in the season, and they have ample time to turn things around.
However, after dropping multiple games, they could have won, but the Jaguars had to upset a few teams for that turnaround to happen. The Jaguars’ matchup with the Bills on Monday Night Football would be a great time to start turning things around.
Luckily for the Jaguars, they have some recent experience against the Bills. The two teams played each other last season in London, and the Jaguars won 25-20.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted that the Bills have the same coordinators as last season and much of the same team as the one the Jaguars faced last season.
“I know, defensively, it's the same with Sean [Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott] and Coach Babich [Bills Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich] over there,” Pederson said. “It's very similar to what we saw last year. Offensively, you're seeing the run game, a little bit more quick passing. Josh [Bills QB Josh Allen] has done a good job. He's about 74 percent completion [rate] right now. It's a little bit more of that short-to-intermediate passing game that you're seeing from them.
“Really, they're creating, if you go back to the Thursday game, they're creating takeaways, defensively, and short fields. They've had a couple of good kickoff returns. They're playing good team football and complementary football. But there's not a other than maybe running the ball and a little more quick passing with Josh and getting the ball out of his hand. That's probably really the only difference.”
The Jaguars face an uphill battle if they want the season to be as successful as they once thought it could be.
They have put themselves in this situation by failing to execute and failing to take advantage of numerous opportunities to win games.
Many may not think the Jaguars have much of a chance to win on Monday night, but the Jaguars must find a way to do so to avoid the dreaded 0-3 start to the season.
